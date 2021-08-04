Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson ‘quite right’ to snub Nicola Sturgeon

By Adele Merson
August 4, 2021, 7:26 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross in Scotland ahead of the 2019 General Election.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the Prime Minister was “right” in his response to decline a meeting with Nicola Sturgeon.

Boris Johnson rejected an invitation from Nicola Sturgeon to meet during his planned visit to Scotland, which he embarks on today.

The First Minister had asked the Prime Minister to meet at her official Edinburgh residence, Bute House, to discuss the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in response, Mr Johnson said he was keen to arrange an in-person meeting with the other first ministers of the UK at a later date.

‘Quite right’

Mr Ross told the BBC’S Good Morning Scotland that he would be meeting the Prime Minister on Wednesday and Thursday.

But when asked if Mr Johnson had the right priorities, Mr Ross said the Prime Minister’s response to Ms Sturgeon was “quite right”.

He told the BBC the First Minister had agreed with Mr Johnson that the “governments across the UK would meet together”.

Boris Johnson is due to visit Scotland this week.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon won’t be welcoming the PM back to Bute House this time.

When asked if an impromptu meeting would be difficult to organise, Mr Ross said: “I think if Nicola Sturgeon with other First Ministers and the Prime Minister had agreed for all the leaders across the UK to come together in person, that’s an approach to take.

“As the Prime Minister said in his letter, Nicola Sturgeon’s own officials have been very constructive in arranging these meetings between the First Ministers and the Prime Minister and I think it’s right that continues.

“But there is constant dialogue between the Scottish Government and the UK Government.

“Michael Gove is speaking to Scottish Government ministers on a weekly basis and we know the Chancellor is in discussions with Scottish Government officials and the Prime Minister.

“But when he’s up in Scotland today and tomorrow, the Prime Minister is conducting a number of visits and a number of events to continue the engagement and the working with people, businesses and sectors across Scotland.”

