Humza Yousaf makes ‘discrimination’ allegation against Dundee nursery over daughter’s application

The Scottish health secretary and his wife have lodged complaints with care watchdogs over claims their two-year-old was unfairly blocked from getting a place at nursery.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla made the startling allegation after setting up their own probe to test whether space was available at Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry, where they have a family home.

They raised concern after an application for daughter Amal was declined.

But, according to a report in the Daily Record, the nursery responded to fake inquiries from other mothers with “non ethnic” names saying spaces were available.

The Care Inspectorate confirmed they are looking into a complaint. The nursery owner, in a statement, said they are open to all and “refute in the strongest possible terms” any claims “to the contrary”.

Our nursery is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an ­accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms.” – spokesman for nursery owner Usha Fowdar

In a series of posts on social media, Mr Yousaf – one of the most senior ministers in Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Government – reacted: “I cannot tell you how angry I am.

“As a father all I want to do is protect my girls, yet aged 2 I believe my daughter has faced discrimination. If this had not happened to me I’m not sure I would have believed it could happen in 2021 How many other families has this happened to?”

We are fooling ourselves if we believe discrimination doesn't exist in Scotland. I believe evidence we have proves our case beyond doubt. As well as reporting the nursery to Care Inspecorate we are also seeking legal advice. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) August 1, 2021

Mr Yousaf said: “Nadia and I really want an explanation why there are such contrasting responses to the emails, sent from ethnic and white Scottish-sounding names.

“Yet despite being given plenty of opportunity to clarify their position, the nursery has refused to explain the differing email responses.

“I find that disturbing and ­consequently have turned to the Care Inspectorate to get answers.”

‘Something not right’

Ms El-Nakla, who works for Dundee East MSP Shona Robison, applied for a place in 2020 and in May this year.

“I just felt in my gut that there was something not right about it,” she said. “So I decided to inquire using non-ethnic names to see what that elicited.”

Ms El-Nakla claimed a friend sent in similar applications and was told there was space, roughly the same time as she said she’d been knocked back.

A third woman, with the surname Ahmad, approached the nursery, according to the report, and was allegedly told there was no space.

Then Ms El-Nakla and the newspaper used fake names with different sounding ethnic backgrounds to test their concerns, getting the same mixed messages about availability.

She added: “No one was apologising, it was just frustrating and I went with my gut.

“We took our time with this but I didn’t want this brushed under the carpet, so we took it forward.”

‘Open and inclusive’

A spokesperson for Little Scholars Day Nursery, which is owned by Ushar Fowdar, stated: “Our nursery is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms.

“In addition to our owners being of Asian heritage, across more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds including two Muslim families currently.

“We have also regularly made arrangements to accommodate different lifestyles by, for example, providing a halal menu for those children who come from Muslim families.

“We note Mr Yousaf’s call for a Care Inspectorate investigation and this is something we would absolutely welcome. We have nothing to hide and look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate the policies and procedures we have in place to ensure we are a nursery that is open and welcoming to all.”

Mr Yousaf said his mum’s experience of discrimination had played a part in the decision to investigate.

His mum had tried to view a house in Newton Mearns, near Glasgow, around 25 years ago, but was turned away.

She took the estate agent to court and won the case which “sent them out of business”, Mr Yousaf said.

“Just goes to show we may not have progressed as much in 25 years as we like to think,” he continued.

‘First and foremost I’m a father’

He drew attention to his prominent role in civic life, saying that is why he turned to the media for help.

“People understandably see my as health secretary but first and foremost I’m a father/step-father to my girls,

“I know the struggles they will face throughout their lives. While she is oblivious to it all, I am beyond gutted that I couldn’t protect my wee girl.”

Kyle Rourke, of Stand up to Racism Tayside, said: “It’s appalling if there should be any form of discrimination based on someone’s religion or ethnicity.

“This complaint needs to be looked at.”

Commenting on wider attitudes in society, he said: “There will be cases where people are subject to discrimination might not speak up. But there are groups there to help and people should not be afraid to talk.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar offered support, writing on social media: “I know this must hurt. Solidarity with Humza Yousaf and Nadia.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wrote: “This is an awful situation and no family or child should suffer discrimination because of their name and background. This should be investigated and stamped out.”