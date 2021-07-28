Scotland scraps quarantine for double-jabbed EU and US visitors

Fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US will not need to isolate when arriving in Scotland from Monday.

The need for travellers to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in the country is being waived subject to countries covered remaining on the amber travel list.

The UK Government also announced on Wednesday that double-jabbed people from the EU and US can enter England without the need to quarantine.

The easing also removes the need for a PCR test on day eight after arrival.

However, all travellers will still be required to produce a negative test prior to departure and a negative PCR test on day two after arrival.

‘Significant relaxation’

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, said: “This has only been made possible due to the overwhelming success of our vaccination programme here in Scotland when coupled with successful roll-outs of vaccination schemes in the EU and US.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Scotland under this significant relaxation of international travel measures, providing a boost for the tourism sector and wider economy while ensuring public health is protected.

“This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery – but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling – especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern.”

Concerns about the prevalence of the Beta Covid-19 variant mean arrivals who have been in France in the previous 10 days are not eligible.