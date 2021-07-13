Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil accused of causing serious injury to teen biker by dangerous driving

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is set to stand trial accused of causing seriously injury to a teen biker by driving dangerously.

The 50-year-old MP was not present in court when his case called at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court today.

It is alleged he caused serious injury to a teenage motorcyclist then aged 17 years.

The court heard MacNeil is pleading not guilty to the charge.

The court case follows a two vehicle road traffic crash on the evening of Friday, October 30, in Castlebay, the main settlement on the Isle of Barra.

The SNP politician lives on the island.

Letter with not guilty plea submitted

At the time, Police Scotland said a male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with a leg injury after a collision between a Ford Focus car and a motorbike.

He is accused of causing serious injury by failing to “keep a proper lookout while performing a manoeuvre” on the A888 at Castlebay and collided with a motorcycle driven by a male.

Sheriff Gordon Lamont heard the MP’s solicitors had submitted a letter to the court pleading not guilty to the charge.

MacNeil is expected to appear in person in court for an interim hearing in September ahead of his trial the following month.