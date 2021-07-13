Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil accused of causing serious injury to teen biker by dangerous driving

By Murdo Maclean
July 13, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Angus MacNeil is set to stand trial accused of causing serious injury to a teen biker by dangerous driving.
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is set to stand trial accused of causing seriously injury to a teen biker by driving dangerously.

The 50-year-old MP was not present in court when his case called at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court today.

It is alleged he caused serious injury to a teenage motorcyclist then aged 17 years.

The court heard MacNeil is pleading not guilty to the charge.

The court case follows a two vehicle road traffic crash on the evening of Friday, October 30, in Castlebay, the main settlement on the Isle of Barra.

The SNP politician lives on the island.

Letter with not guilty plea submitted

At the time, Police Scotland said a male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with a leg injury after a collision between a Ford Focus car and a motorbike.

He is accused of causing serious injury by failing to “keep a proper lookout while performing a manoeuvre” on the A888 at Castlebay and collided with a motorcycle driven by a male.

Sheriff Gordon Lamont heard the MP’s solicitors had submitted a letter to the court pleading not guilty to the charge.

MacNeil is expected to appear in person in court for an interim hearing in September ahead of his trial the following month.

