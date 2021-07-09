Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Married man targeted in dating site extortion plot

By David Love
July 9, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A dad-of-two pretended to be a woman on a dating site and then extorted money from the married man he was communicating with.

James McLaughlin, 28, used the false name Jade Young to register on the site in mid-January 2020 and struck up a conversation with his unsuspecting victim.

As the online chats continued, photographs were exchanged but things took a sinister turn when McLaughlin demanded money.

Fiscal depute David Morton told Inverness Sheriff Court that on January 23 the man received a message that Jade Young was not a woman, but in fact a man.

Mr Morton said: “McLaughlin gave his bank details and asked for £1,500. If it was not paid, he said he would expose the exchanges with the man’s family members.”

Mr Morton said the victim paid in £1,000 before contacting the police.

‘The remorse came when he was caught’

Sentence was previously deferred for a background report and Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said he was “having difficulty finding a reason not to impose a jail sentence”.

He added that the report indicated McLaughlin’s remorse but criticised him for not paying back any of the money since then.

“He spent it yet he was in a position to repay it,” the sheriff commented to defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson.

Mr Wilson replied: “I suspect the remorse came when he was caught. This started as a drunken prank. He has a tendency to go on short binges.”

Sheriff Fleetwood ordered McLaughlin, of Greenwood Place, Inverness, carry out to 150 hours of unpaid work and to be on two years of social work supervision.

He added: “This is a calculated attempt to obtain money from an innocent person by deceit. You have done nothing to repay the money so I will also make part of the order you pay £1,000 in compensation.”

