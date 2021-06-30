Biker killed in crash with van on A82 near Loch Ness

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving a van near Drumnadrochit.

The incident, involving a black and red Honda CBR bike and a white Ford Transit, happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, near the junction with Loch Ness Country House Hotel.

Emergency services attended at about 7.45pm last night, but the biker could not be saved and died at the scene.

The van driver was not hurt.

Collision inspectors closed the road for about five hours as they tried to piece together what happened in the moments before the tragedy.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist who has died.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch. In particular if you have dash-cam footage that might help with our collision investigation then let us know.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3159 of Tuesday, 29 June, 2021.”