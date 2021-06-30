Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biker killed in crash with van on A82 near Loch Ness

By Lauren Robertson
June 30, 2021, 7:53 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving a van near Drumnadrochit.

The incident, involving a black and red Honda CBR bike and a white Ford Transit, happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, near the junction with Loch Ness Country House Hotel.

Emergency services attended at about 7.45pm last night, but the biker could not be saved and died at the scene.

The van driver was not hurt.

Collision inspectors closed the road for about five hours as they tried to piece together what happened in the moments before the tragedy.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist who has died.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch. In particular if you have dash-cam footage that might help with our collision investigation then let us know.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3159 of Tuesday, 29 June, 2021.”

