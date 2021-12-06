Humza Yousaf: 5 key points from Care Inspectorate report into complaint against Dundee nursery By Alasdair Clark December 6, 2021, 6:44 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 10:50 am The report has shed new light on the dispute [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog report into Humza Yousaf nursery racism complaint finally revealed Nursery hits out at ‘vendetta’ as health secretary sues over place for daughter Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery ‘being sued for £30,000’ in discrimination row Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery’s legal firm demands ‘urgent clarification’ over discrimination findings