A9 at Dalnaspidal reopens after one-car crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

The A9 is at Dalnaspidal has reopened following an earlier road traffic accident.

Emergency services attended the crash in Highland Perthshire.

The one-vehicle collision happened near Dalnaspidal, north of Blair Atholl.

Motorists had been told to avoid the route as the southbound carriageway was closed.

Traffic Scotland tweeted around 4.50pm to say the road had since reopened.

❗️OPEN ⌚️16:45#A9 at Dalnaspidal The #A9 is now OPEN at Dalnaspidal following an earlier RTC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 17, 2021

Paramedics were called to assess the driver of the car, however, there is no indication at this stage if she suffered any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A9 southbound near Dalnaspidal, Perth and Kinross, around 2.10pm on Friday December 17.

“The female driver has been assessed by the ambulance service at the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.