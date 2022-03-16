Scottish Government reports incomplete Covid data for second time this week due to technical issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Scottish Government reports incomplete Covid data for second time this week due to technical issues

By Lauren Robertson
March 16, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 6:06 pm
Post Thumbnail

Wednesday’s Scottish Government Covid figures are incomplete for a second time this week due to technical issues.

There are 10,710 new cases of the virus across the country, however this data does not cover a full 24-hour period as it usually would. Data has not been received since 8pm on Tuesday, March 15.

A similar issue occurred on Monday, when the daily case rate was not reported at all.

The explanation of the issue on the government website says: “Please note that case figures reported today (Wednesday, March 16) cover less than a 24-hour period.

“This is due to a reoccurrence of the technical issue from earlier in the week, meaning data has not been received since 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 15).”

Hospital figures appear to be complete and show there are 1,999 people in hospital with Covid, 32 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

A further 31 people have died after testing positive.

No vaccination updates

There is also no new data regarding the vaccination rollout on March 16.

The number of people who have been vaccinated remains the same as yesterday with a not saying: “Due to technical issues, Public Health Scotland has not been able to provide vaccination data today (16 March 2022).

“Figures remain unchanged from those reported yesterday (15 March 2022).”

Deaths involving Covid last week

National Records of Scotland (NRS) has published a report on deaths involving Covid during the week of March 7 to 13.

During that week, 117 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid on the death certificate. This includes 12 in NHS Highland and 10 in NHS Grampian.

Of those deaths, 74 were in hospitals, 36 were in care homes and seven were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 117 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is six more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,207, which is 12, or 1%, fewer than the five year average.”

Track the recent rise in Covid cases

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal