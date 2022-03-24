Another record number of Covid hospital patients in Scotland for fourth consecutive day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of Covid patients in hospitals across Scotland has hit a record high for the fourth day in a row.

The latest data on Thursday shows there are now 2,322 people being treated in hospital, which is a rise of 65 in the past 24 hours.

Of these, 26 people are in intensive care – one more than yesterday.

A further 50 deaths have also been reported, bringing the total death toll over the past two years to 11,246.

NHS Highland has confirmed seven deaths, while NHS Grampian and NHS Western Isles reported four and one respectively.

Highest case rate in the Western Isles

According to the latest data, there are 13,564 new cases across the country – including 1,562 reinfections.

This is an increase of 1,143 on yesterday’s reported figure.

A total of 6,226 cases were identified using a PCR test, while 6,766 were confirmed with a lateral flow test only.

NHS Western Isles currently has the highest seven day case rate in Scotland – 3,124.5 per 100,000 of the population.

The health board has reported 139 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In an update shared online, they have confirmed spring boosters will start being rolled out to care home residents today.

NHS Grampian has reported the fourth highest daily number of cases in the country, with a total of 1,236.

There are 583 new cases in Aberdeenshire, 469 in Aberdeen City and 184 in Moray.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland has recorded a further 806 new cases, including 215 in Argyll and Bute.

There are 57 new cases in Shetland and 28 in Orkney.

Rolling out fourth vaccine doses

The spring booster vaccine programme is now underway with a total of 56,577 fourth doses administered so far.

The second booster is being offered to people 75 and over, residents in care homes for older people and those with weakened immune systems.

A further 784 people received their third dose of the vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,445,629.

The latest data shows 72% of over 12s in Scotland have now received three doses.

A total of 4,340,913 people have now had a first dose, while 4,089,448 have also had a second.