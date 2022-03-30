Health expert believes face masks rules should be eased to ‘only recommendation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Health expert believes face masks rules should be eased to ‘only recommendation’

By Denny Andonova
March 30, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:39 am
Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament on face masks rules at 2pm on Wednesday.
A Scottish health expert believes dropping the legal requirement to wear face coverings is the “right course of action”.

Nicola Sturgeon will update the Scottish Parliament on the current Covid situation today and potentially give a final verdict on whether face masks will remain a legal obligation.

The first minister eased most virus restrictions two weeks ago – including the Covid passport scheme and the track and trace system in restaurants – but kept mask rules in place due to high case numbers.

Travel curbs have also been relaxed while free virus testing will eventually come to an end later in spring.

While hospital admissions reached yet another national high on Tuesday – with 2,383 people with coronavirus being treated in hospitals, Dr Christine Tait-Burkard is “tentatively optimistic”.

The expert in infection and immunity at Edinburgh University believes Scotland has reached the point where face mask should be recommended, rather than legally enforced.

Face masks to become only ‘a recommendation’?

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she said: “The discussion today is about removing the legal requirement to wear face masks – basically the power to fine people not wearing face coverings – and I think at this point, that is too big of a force.

“We are tentatively optimistic. We already reached the peak of Covid infection around March 15 and also, the hospital admissions numbers look like they are starting to drop.

“We’ve had probably some of the highest number of people in hospital with Covid in the past six days, but that number has stayed relatively stable, which is a very good sign that we are going down the other side of the hill.

“I think recommendations for people to wear face masks in high risk environments is the right course of action – it doesn’t need that legal enforcement anymore.

“People in Scotland have been pretty good in the past to follow advice, but we see that they are more tired of the restrictions, because the consequences from the disease are less severe and they want to get to some sort of normality.

“I think that is the point – to not forget about it but also to move back to normal life.”

How to watch the briefing?

Ms Sturgeon is expected to make her statement at 2pm in the Scottish Parliament.

The briefing is expected to take about 10 minutes with another 20 minutes for questions.

You can watch it on Holyrood’s live stream or follow all the latest updated on our dedicated Live blog.

