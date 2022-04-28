Striking musical installations from Dandelion encourage Scotland to ‘sow, grow and share’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Striking musical installations from Dandelion encourage Scotland to ‘sow, grow and share’

By Joanna Bremner
April 28, 2022, 10:36 am Updated: April 28, 2022, 11:02 am
Dandelion's musical, edible garden cubes will be touring the Highlands, visiting Forres, Inverness and Wick. Supplied by Event Scotland.
A festival designed to inspire Scots to grow their own food has been launched today.

The Dandelion programme will follow the arc of the growing season and bring together science, technology, art and music to inspire people to “sow, grow and share” – not just food, but music, ideas and knowledge.

All over Scotland, the free programme will demonstrate that growing your own food can be easy – and aims to make doing so as accessible as possible.

The team will travel the country, with stops lined up in Forres, Inverness, and Wick.

Dandelion has already distributed a series of edible gardens around the country, but now these are to become touring musical installations on wheels – known as cubes – and will stop off at places including Inverness Botanic Gardens.

Innovation on wheels

These sleekly designed cubes blend together horticultural skill and technological innovation.

They are part of a series of musical installations, featuring programmable light and quadraphonic sound.

Each cube will showcase unique commissioned music from 15 Scottish and international artists, including Craig Armstrong, Arooj Aftab & Maeve Gilchrist, and Jason Singh.

The cubes will visit sites in Wick and Thurso, Uist, Alness and Forres.

Musical director, Donald Shaw believes the musical cubes will provide “a space for contemplation and for us to imagine a future where we sow, grow and share differently.” Supplied by Event Scotland.

Dandelion’s musical director, Donald Shaw recognises the unique relationship between horticulture and music.

“Just as plants can grow from tiny seeds, great music can grow from small ideas that we nourish till they bloom into full art forms,” he said.

“The cubes can demonstrate accelerated growing in a wide range of settings, both the expected and unexpected.

“Placed in a particular environment they create a micro-world within a world, allowing musicians and listeners to imagine a sonic landscape that surrounds us, providing a space for contemplation and for us to imagine a future where we sow, grow and share differently.”

‘Fusing ideas and imagination’

Funded by the Scottish Government, Dandelion is Scotland’s contribution to Unboxed, a celebration of creativity taking place this year.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “The principles at the heart of the Dandelion projects and celebrations – of sharing ideas, knowledge and bringing together expertise for the common good – are more important than ever.”

The Cubes of Perpetual light are engineered to foster the accelerated growing of seedlings under LED lights. Supplied by Event Scotland.

Paul Bush, director of events at Visit Scotland, said: “Dandelion is an incredibly diverse and exciting addition to Scotland’s events landscape this summer, fusing ideas and imagination from right across the creative spectrum.

“It’s wonderful to see artists, scientists, and technologists coming together to create a unique events programme that will inspire audiences and visitors right across Scotland to think positively about how we can all play our part in shaping a sustainable future.”

Dandelion’s team of growing specialists will also be distributing plants and offering advice during a “free for all event”  at Bught Park in Inverness on July 23.

Dandelion festivals will run in Northern Meeting Park, Inverness between Friday, September 2-4. To find out more, visit the Dandelion site. 

