Baxters host ‘souper’ challenge with local schools – who will have the best vegan recipe?

By Joanna Bremner
April 28, 2022, 10:45 am
The Soup Challenge allows Moray school pupils to get a practical experience of their curriculum, advancing their business skills with the help of Baxters' experts. Supplied by Baxter.
Pupils from four Moray high schools have been challenged to come up with a new vegan soup by one of the region’s biggest producers.

The Baxters Soup Challenge has returned, and this year youngsters have been asked to come up with a tasty addition to their vegan offering.

Second year pupils from Milne’s High in Fochabers, Buckie High, Elgin Academy and Speyside High in Aberlour are now hard at work devising their recipes with the team.

They must use their skills in business, home economics and music over the eight stages of the competition as they work out the costs, recipe combinations and advertising jingles.

Past pupils have risen to the challenge – here’s Milne’s High School youngsters taking part in 2016 alongside Warren Lawson, development chef at Baxters and judge for the challenge. Picture by Gordon Lennox/DCT Media.

‘Fantastic initiative’

Graeme Morrison, Baxters’ European supply chair director, said: “The Baxters Soup Challenge provides a unique opportunity for young people to experience the world of food manufacturing first hand and the many varied disciplines involved.

“As a local business and major employer in the area, we are delighted to work in partnership with our local high schools and DYW Moray on this fantastic initiative.”

Experts from Baxters, along with organiser Developing the Young Workforce, hosted a workshop to help semi-finalist pupils perfect their concepts in advance of the final.

The final will take place on May 23.

The winning team will have a small run of their vegan soup produced at the firm’s factory in Fochabers.

The challenge has been running for years. Milne’s High School getting involved in the Soup Challenge back in 2013 with Craig Smith a Baxters Development Chef. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith/DCT Media.

Sarah Barnes, at Developing the Young Workforce in Moray, said: “DYW strive to create new and develop existing employer relationships to enhance the curricular offer in schools and positively influence the young people of Moray’s future career destination.

“We are delighted to be able to work with Baxters on this superb Soup Challenge and help them shine a light on the variety of different job avenues that are available.”

