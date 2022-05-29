Hundreds of ScotRail services cancelled due to driver shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of ScotRail services cancelled due to driver shortages

By Ross Hempseed
May 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 5:08 pm
A ScotRail train

ScotRail has been forced to cancel hundreds of train services today due to ongoing driver shortages.

The nationalised train operator has been under increasing pressure due to drivers refusing to work overtime or on rest days.

Last week, ScotRail introduced an emergency timetable cutting more than 700 daily services from its normal timetable, which has caused travel chaos.

On Friday, the operator announced weekend services would be added – including from Aberdeen to Inverurie – but the next day announced they would be unable to continue on Sunday, resulting in many cancellations.

320 ScotRail services cancelled

It is estimated that 320 train services were cancelled across the ScotRail network on Sunday, leaving many people to make their own arrangements in place of trains.

The ScotRail website showed that 27 of its 41 routes were experiencing major disruption, concentrated across the Central Belt.

The website shows only minor disruption to the West Highland line and trains travelling from Aberdeen.

However, the 15.09 Kyle of Lochalsh service to Inverness was cancelled.

To find out how this impacts your journey, visit the ScotRail website.

