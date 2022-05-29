Hundreds of ScotRail services cancelled due to driver shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has been forced to cancel hundreds of train services today due to ongoing driver shortages.

The nationalised train operator has been under increasing pressure due to drivers refusing to work overtime or on rest days.

Last week, ScotRail introduced an emergency timetable cutting more than 700 daily services from its normal timetable, which has caused travel chaos.

On Friday, the operator announced weekend services would be added – including from Aberdeen to Inverurie – but the next day announced they would be unable to continue on Sunday, resulting in many cancellations.

320 ScotRail services cancelled

It is estimated that 320 train services were cancelled across the ScotRail network on Sunday, leaving many people to make their own arrangements in place of trains.

The ScotRail website showed that 27 of its 41 routes were experiencing major disruption, concentrated across the Central Belt.

The website shows only minor disruption to the West Highland line and trains travelling from Aberdeen.

However, the 15.09 Kyle of Lochalsh service to Inverness was cancelled.

To find out how this impacts your journey, visit the ScotRail website.