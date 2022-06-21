Fish poaching warning as Atlantic salmon numbers drop to ‘crisis point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fish poaching warning as Atlantic salmon numbers drop to ‘crisis point’

By Lauren Taylor
June 21, 2022, 5:14 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:55 pm
DC Pacholek with David Farmer, ticket secretary of the Eden Angling Association. Supplied by Police.

Police wildlife officers are encouraging the public to be aware of fish poaching as new figures reveal reducing numbers of Atlantic salmon have reached a critical level.

According to Scottish Government catch statistics, 35,693 Atlantic salmon and 12,636 sea trout were caught in 2021 – the lowest catches since records began in 1952.

This follows years of sustained declines in salmon numbers, affecting rivers across the country.

Brian Davidson, director of communications and administration at Fisheries Management Scotland explained fish poaching is “widespread and highly damaging”.

He said: “It is clear that populations of Atlantic salmon are now at crisis point. The latest figures underline just how grave the situation has become. Fish poaching is a widespread and highly damaging wildlife crime activity.

“Returning adult salmon have already successfully negotiated a range of challenges at sea, and any loss of these precious wild fish to illegal activity is tragic and reduces the chances of sustaining Scotland’s salmon populations into the future.”

Mr Davidson added that member fishery boards enforcement teams are working closely with officers to address the issue of poaching.

‘Perception fish poaching is not a serious crime’

Wildlife and environmental crime officer, Detective Constable Ben Pacholek, stressed that fish poaching is a criminal offence and officers are working to deter poachers.

Salmon travel from inland rivers out to sea to grow.
Atlantic salmon travel vast distances out to sea before returning to inland rivers to spawn. Photo by David Cheskin/PA Wiresa

He said: “There is a perception that fish poaching is not a serious crime and that ‘taking one for the pot’ does no harm. However, fish poaching is a criminal offence and stocks are protected by law.

“As well as carrying out joint patrols with water bailiffs to deter fish poaching and other offences in and around rivers, lochs and the coastline, officers work closely with Fisheries Management Scotland and other partners, including the Partnership Against Wildlife Crime (PAW) Priority Delivery Group for Poaching in Scotland.”

DC Pacholek added the public has a vital role in assisting with their work. He is urging the public to report anything suspicious or any information about fish poaching to the police by calling 101.

