Bòrd na Gàidhlig looks for consultants to strengthen its work in north communities

Bòrd na Gàidhlig (BnG) has signalled it wants to change the way it works with its own workers and the wider community.

The Gaelic language advisory board to the Scottish Government has issued a £8,300 tender for consultants to “map out” individuals and groups it should work with to be better thought of.

The Inverness-based quango wants to appoint consultants for five months, starting from September 5.

In the past, BnG has been criticised for “massive salaries” paid to its executives.

‘Change the way we work’

The tender document said: “Achieving our vision, strategic priorities and actions means that we will have to change the way we work with others and within BnG.

“We work within a tight fiscal framework, and we recognise that the public looks to organisations like ours to deliver value for money at all times.

“We will need to continue to be creative, innovative, and inspiring to be able to achieve our ambitions within that framework. Our staff and stakeholders are key to achieving all of our corporate plan.”

It continued: “They provide an invaluable resource which enables BnG to work across many sectors, in partnership with numerous organisations.

“Internal and external communications are a crucial part of this work.”

The documents reveal that BnG wants to employ a consultant to “seek a robust stakeholder engagement strategy which will identify/map-out our current and potential stakeholders and provide a plan as to how best we can serve these stakeholders”.

Build relationships

The documents say that BnG wants “more of its stakeholders, and employees, to agree with the statement ‘Bòrd na Gàidhlig is effective in its role and contributes to what we do’.

“We seek to build relationships with our stakeholders through communication, listening to their views and experiences and involving them in the work to support our main objectives,” it states.

The consultant will be named in August, and will be chosen based on a points system based on service delivery, business management and price.

BnG’s chief executive is Shona MacLennan, the Spean Bridge -born Gaelic speaker was appointed in 2016.