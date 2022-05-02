Campaigners launch Crowdfunder to establish a home for Gaelic in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Campaigners launch Crowdfunder to establish a home for Gaelic in Inverness

By Louise Glen
May 2, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 7:15 am
Cultarlann Inbhir Nis hope to raise funds for a dedicated Gaelic Centre in Inverness Picture supplied by Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.
Campaigners in Inverness have launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to establish a home for Gaelic in Inverness.

Gaelic language and culture campaigners want to raise £50,000 towards the cost of creating a permanent home for Gaelic in the Highland capital.

The aim of the project is to create a community-owned Gaelic Cultural Centre,  Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis has opened a fundraiser for a Gaelic centre in the heart of the city. Picture by Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

A place in Inverness for Gaelic language and culture

The project will be officially launched in Inverness, at the cathedral at 11am today.

The new space is described as being a place “where everyone with an interest in the language and culture, either from the local community or from further afield, can come together to learn, to meet with friends, to take part in a wide range of activities, or simply to use and hear Gaelic within a relaxed and welcoming social environment”.

Maggie Mulholland, chairwoman of the Cultarlann Inbhir Nis board said: “Our aim via this crowdfunding campaign is to raise £50,000 as a very significant step towards achieving our overall target of £500,000.

“As well as the fundraising element, we hope to be able to further demonstrate that there is backing for the project from people here in Inverness and the Highlands, across Scotland and internationally.”

“There is a higher proportion of Gaelic speakers in Inverness than any other city in the world and we have hundreds of young people in our community who have benefitted from Gaelic medium education.

The winner of the Silver Pendant for Ladies at the Inverness mod was Shona MacQueen of Drumnadrochit. One of many people with a keen interest in Gaelic from the Inverness area. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“We want to celebrate this by creating a place where people of all ages can use and
experience Gaelic culture in a natural day-to-day environment.

“People interested in what we are aiming to achieve can find out more at www.cultarlann.scot and from there donate to our campaign in any way that they can.

Every pound will be a step forward

“Every single person who shows their support and every single pound donated will help us take a step towards creating Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.”

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis has been supported by the principal public body in Scotland responsible for promoting Gaelic, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, to help establish and develop the project to this crucial point.

Shona MacLennan, ceannard of Bòrd na Gàidhlig said:  “Our aim is that Gaelic is seen and heard across Scotland, such that it is widely recognised as an integral part of Scottish daily life and a natural cultural and economic asset.

“We have been delighted to support Cultarlann Inbhir Nis and in this way contribute to the National Gaelic Plan commitment to deliver a programme of support to enable urban Gaelic communities to thrive.

“We wish them every success as they push forward with their vision of creating a home for Gaelic in Inverness.”

The Cultarlann Inbhir Nis crowdfunding campaign will run for eight weeks through to the end of June.

