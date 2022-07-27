Man charged as woman airlifted from crash on A90 near Stracathro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged as woman airlifted from crash on A90 near Stracathro

By Emma Duncan
July 27, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 8:00 am
A crash has closed this section of the A90 between Angus and Aberdeenshire.

A man has been charged after a woman was airlifted to hospital from a crash on the border between Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A90 north of Stracathro just after 5pm.

Two people were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for more than two hours while the incident was dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Wednesday, police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound near North Water Bridge, near to Edzell Woods, Aberdeenshire.

Man charged with road traffic offences

“The female driver of one of the cars was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Her passenger was taken by ambulance to the same hospital. Both their conditions are described as stable by medical staff.

“The passenger and driver of the second car did not require hospital treatment.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences. He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“The road was reopened around 7.30pm.”

Tags

Conversation

