Man charged as woman airlifted from crash on A90 near Stracathro

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a woman was airlifted to hospital from a crash on the border between Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A90 north of Stracathro just after 5pm.

Two people were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for more than two hours while the incident was dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Wednesday, police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound near North Water Bridge, near to Edzell Woods, Aberdeenshire.

Man charged with road traffic offences

“The female driver of one of the cars was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Her passenger was taken by ambulance to the same hospital. Both their conditions are described as stable by medical staff.

“The passenger and driver of the second car did not require hospital treatment.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences. He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“The road was reopened around 7.30pm.”