VIDEO: Church bells ring out across the nation in commemoration of the Queen

Church bells are ringing across the UK today as the nation’s churches mark the death of the Queen.

The nation is in an official state of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle.

Flowers and personal tributes have already begun to be laid in remembrance of the Queen and books of condolence are to be opened on Friday.

Councils across the north-east and Highlands and Islands are directing people to where they can leave any personal tributes.

As part of the official state of mourning, muffled bells are ringing at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle from 12pm today with churches across the UK following suit.

The bells are tolling for up to a full hour in commemoration of the Queen.

This will followed by 96 gun salutes – one for every year of the Queen’s life- being fired at 1pm from Edinburgh Castle, Hyde Park, Stirling Castle, Cardiff, Belfast, Plymouth, Dover Castle, York and Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, mosques across the UK are also holding special prayers after their regular Friday services

Churches with flag posts are also being urged to fly flags as half-mast until the day of the funeral.

Tributes to the Queen will also be paid by MPs in the House of Commons at 12pm today. These will be led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and speaker of the House, Lindsay Hoyle.

The UK will remain in a state of mourning until the Queen’s funeral which is expected to be on Monday September 19.

The Royal Family will remain in mourning for another seven days following this.