IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across the north and north-east

Residents across the north and north-east will be able to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen by signing books of condolence and laying flowers.
Grief has settled across the region following the death of the Queen in her Balmoral home on Thursday afternoon.
Councils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are directing people to where they can leave their personal tributes.
Books of condolence are to be opened on Friday and areas for laying flowers have been specified.
Find out where you can lay flowers and sign your closest books of condolence here:
Aberdeen
Where is the book of condolence?
Aberdeen City Council is directing locals towards the official online book of condolence for Her Majesty which can be found on The Royal Family’s website.
Anyone without access to a computer can use one at a council library.
A selection of messages left here will be passed on to the family and some may be held in the Royal Archives.
Where to lay flowers
Aberdeen residents can lay flowers on the grassy area outside Marischal College on Broad Street where the flag is currently flying at half mast.
Church bells across the city will toll at noon on Friday.
The city's flag is flying at half mast on Broad Street, where floral tributes can be left on the grassy area. pic.twitter.com/LAxZ78pbJ9
— Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) September 8, 2022
Aberdeenshire
Where to sign the book of condolences
Aberdeenshire Council has also directed people towards the online book of condolence on The Royal Family website.
Ellon Parish Church, along with others across the north and north-east, will be open at additional times in the coming days to allow people to reflect on the news of the Queen’s death.
Where to lay flowers
People will be able to visit Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen using a park and ride service set up by the council.
Aboyne: On the village green, beside the public car park
Alford: On the grass area to the north of the main entrance to Alford Community Campus
Ballater: At the green by Glen Muick Parish Church
Banchory: At the grass area behind Ballater War Memorial, near the town hall, and at King George V Park, beside Bellfield car park
Banff: In front of Banff Town House, Low Street
Crathes: At the car park beside Crathes Village Hall
Dinnet: At the grass area east of the village hall, beside the public car park
Drumoak: At the grass roadside banks immediately west of the war memorial
Ellon: Ellon Library, Station Road
Fraserburgh: At the grass area in front of the main entrance to Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre, Maconochie Place
Huntly: At Huntly War Memorial
Inverurie: At the grass area in front of the main entrance to Gordon House, Blackhall Road
Kincardine O’Neil: At the grass areas either side of the school car park entrance
Laurencekirk: At the grass area in front of the main entrance of Mearns Community Campus
Methlick: Haddo Country Park, by the flagpole
Mintlaw: Aden Country Park, at the farm square
Peterhead: Buchan House, St Peter Street
Stonehaven: At the grass area in front of Viewmount, Arduthie Road
Turriff: Towie House, Manse Road, to the east of the main entrance
Westhill: At the grass area to the north of the car park at Westhill Library
Highlands
Highland Council is to observe a minute silence as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen at 11am on Friday.
Books of condolence across the Highlands
Bettyhill: Bettyhill Service Point
Thurso: Thurso Service Point
Thurso: Thurso Library
Wick: Wick Service Point
Lochinver: Harbour Office/Service Point
Brora: Brora Learning Zone
Golspie: Golspie Service Point
Bonar Bridge: Carnegie Buildings and Library
Ullapool: Ullapool Service Point
Dornoch: Dornoch Service Point
Tain: Tain Service Point
Gairloch: Gairloch Service Point
Alness: Alness Service Point
Invergordon: Invergordon Library
Cromarty: Cromarty Gardens
Dingwall: Dingwall Library
Dingwall: Dingwall Service Point
Muir of Ord: Muir of Ord Library
Fortrose: Fortrose Library
Fort George: The Highlanders Museum
Nairn: Nairn Service Point
Inverness: Merkinch Community Centre
Inverness: James Cameron Centre
Inverness: Inverness Library
Inverness: Old High St Stephens Church
Inverness: Victorian Market
Inverness: Inverness Town House
Inverness: Highland Council HQ
Inverness: Inverness Cathedral
Inverness: Raigmore Community Centre
Inverness: Inshes Church of Scotland
Inverness: Hilton Community Centre
Inverness: Culduthel Christian Centre
Inverness: Smithton Free Church
Inverness: Balloch Baptist Church
Inverness: Farr Village Hall
Croy: Croy Village Hall
Kiltarlity: Kiltarlity Village Hall
Cannich: Cannich Village Hall
Tomatin: Tomatin Community Hall
Grantown on Spey: Grantown on Spey Library and Service Point
Foyers: Foyers Shop and Post Office
Aviemore: Aviemore Service Point and Service Point
Kingussie: Kingussie Service Point
Fort Augustus: Fort Augustus Service Point
Lochcarron: Lochcarron Access Point
Skye: Portree Service Point
Skye: Broadford Service Point
Kyle: Kyle Service Point
Mallaig: Mallaig Library
Fort William: Fort William Service Point
Ardnamurchan: Ardnamurchan Library
Kinlochleven: Kinlochleven Library
As well as physical books of condolence, Highland Council has also launched a virtual one that can be signed here.
Where to lay flowers in the Highlands
Bettyhill: Bettyhill War Memorial
Thurso: Sir John’s Square Gardens
Wick: Rose Garden
Lochinver: Lochinver War Memorial
Brora: Brora War Memorial
Golspie: Golspie War Memorial
Bonar Bridge: Bonar Bridge War Memorial
Ullapool: Ullapool War Memorial
Dornoch: Dornoch War Memorial
Tain: Rose Garden
Alness: Alness Heritage Centre Garden
Invergordon: Natal Gardens
Cromarty: Cromarty Victoria Park
Dingwall: Council Offices
Fortrose: Fortrose Cathedral
Nairn: Nairn War Memorial
Inverness: Inverness Cathedral
Grantown on Spey: Grantown on Spey War Memorial
Aviemore: Aviemore War Memorial
Kingussie: Gynack Gardens
Skye: Portree War Memorial
Skye: Broadford War Memorial
Balmacara: Lochalsh War Memorial
Morar: Morar Archway War Memorial
Archaracle: Cemetery gate and War Memorial
Kilchoan: War Memorial
Spean Bridge: Commando Memorial
Fort William: Parade Gardens
Kinlochleven: Community Garden
Lochaline: War Memorial
Moray
The Lord-Lieutenant and Deputy Lord-Lieutenants will open books of condolence at 9am on Friday.
They will be open until 6pm on Friday, then from 8am to 8pm every day after until the day of Her Majesty’s state funeral.
Where can the books of condolence be found?
Elgin: St Giles Church, High Street
Buckie: North Church, Cluny Square
Aberlour: St Margaret’s Church
Lossiemouth: St Gerardine’s High Church
Keith: St Rufus Church, Church Road
Forres: St Laurence Church, High Street
Where to lay flowers
Elgin: St Giles Church, High Street
Buckie: War memorial, Cluny Square
Forres: St Laurence Church, High Street
Keith: St Rufus Church, Church Road
Lossiemouth: St Gerardine High Church
Aberlour: War memorial garden next to Aberlour Parish Church
Any wrapping and packaging should be removed from floral tributes and cards left with them will be sent to Buckingham Palace.
Orkney
Where is the book of condolence?
A book of condolence will be opened at St Magnus Cathedral on Friday and will remain open until 5pm the day after the Queen’s state funeral.
It is expected more will also be opened across the islands.
Where to lay flowers
Flowers can be laid by those wanting to pay their respects at Kirk Green outside St Magnus Cathedral.
More locations are to be announced in due course.
Shetland
Where is the book of condolence?
A book of condolence has been opened in Lerwick Town Hall for anyone wishing to pay tribute to the Queen.
Shetland Islands Council convener Andrea Manson and lord lieutenant Bobby Hunter are among those who have signed the book so far.
The book will be available every day in the downstairs meeting room from 9am to 8pm until 5pm on the day after the Queen’s funeral.
Where to lay flowers
For those wishing to lay flowers, they are invited to do so at the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick.
Western Isles
Western Isles Council has opened books of condolence in each of its offices from 1pm today for anyone wishing to pay tribute.
The books of condolence will remain open during working hours, Monday to Friday.
Where can the books of condolence be found?
Stornoway: Council Offices, Sandwick Rd
Tarbert: Old Primary School, West Tarbert, Isle of Harris
Balivanich: Council Offices, Balivanich, Isle of Benbecula
Castlebay: Council Offices, Castlebay, Isle of Barra
Where to lay flowers
Stornoway: Perceval Square
Tarbert: Area adjacent to the ferry carpark in Tarbert
Balivanich: West Camp military base
Castlebay: Castlebay Linkspan
We will update this page when we have more information.