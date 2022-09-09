IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across the north and north-east will be able to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen by signing books of condolence and laying flowers.

Grief has settled across the region following the death of the Queen in her Balmoral home on Thursday afternoon.

Councils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are directing people to where they can leave their personal tributes.

Books of condolence are to be opened on Friday and areas for laying flowers have been specified.

Find out where you can lay flowers and sign your closest books of condolence here:

Aberdeen

Where is the book of condolence?

Aberdeen City Council is directing locals towards the official online book of condolence for Her Majesty which can be found on The Royal Family’s website.

Anyone without access to a computer can use one at a council library.

A selection of messages left here will be passed on to the family and some may be held in the Royal Archives.

Where to lay flowers

Aberdeen residents can lay flowers on the grassy area outside Marischal College on Broad Street where the flag is currently flying at half mast.

Church bells across the city will toll at noon on Friday.

Aberdeenshire

Where to sign the book of condolences

Aberdeenshire Council has also directed people towards the online book of condolence on The Royal Family website.

Ellon Parish Church, along with others across the north and north-east, will be open at additional times in the coming days to allow people to reflect on the news of the Queen’s death.

The church will be open at the following times for reflection & prayer following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II Posted by Ellon Parish Church on Thursday, 8 September 2022

Where to lay flowers

People will be able to visit Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen using a park and ride service set up by the council.

Aboyne: On the village green, beside the public car park

Alford: On the grass area to the north of the main entrance to Alford Community Campus

Ballater: At the green by Glen Muick Parish Church

Banchory: At the grass area behind Ballater War Memorial, near the town hall, and at King George V Park, beside Bellfield car park

Banff: In front of Banff Town House, Low Street

Crathes: At the car park beside Crathes Village Hall

Dinnet: At the grass area east of the village hall, beside the public car park

Drumoak: At the grass roadside banks immediately west of the war memorial

Ellon: Ellon Library, Station Road

Fraserburgh: At the grass area in front of the main entrance to Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre, Maconochie Place

Huntly: At Huntly War Memorial

Inverurie: At the grass area in front of the main entrance to Gordon House, Blackhall Road

Kincardine O’Neil: At the grass areas either side of the school car park entrance

Laurencekirk: At the grass area in front of the main entrance of Mearns Community Campus

Methlick: Haddo Country Park, by the flagpole

Mintlaw: Aden Country Park, at the farm square

Peterhead: Buchan House, St Peter Street

Stonehaven: At the grass area in front of Viewmount, Arduthie Road

Turriff: Towie House, Manse Road, to the east of the main entrance

Westhill: At the grass area to the north of the car park at Westhill Library

Highlands

Highland Council is to observe a minute silence as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen at 11am on Friday.

Books of condolence across the Highlands

Bettyhill: Bettyhill Service Point

Thurso: Thurso Service Point

Thurso: Thurso Library

Wick: Wick Service Point

Lochinver: Harbour Office/Service Point

Brora: Brora Learning Zone

Golspie: Golspie Service Point

Bonar Bridge: Carnegie Buildings and Library

Ullapool: Ullapool Service Point

Dornoch: Dornoch Service Point

Tain: Tain Service Point

Gairloch: Gairloch Service Point

Alness: Alness Service Point

Invergordon: Invergordon Library

Cromarty: Cromarty Gardens

Dingwall: Dingwall Library

Dingwall: Dingwall Service Point

Muir of Ord: Muir of Ord Library

Fortrose: Fortrose Library

Fort George: The Highlanders Museum

Nairn: Nairn Service Point

Inverness: Merkinch Community Centre

Inverness: James Cameron Centre

Inverness: Inverness Library

Inverness: Old High St Stephens Church

Inverness: Victorian Market

Inverness: Inverness Town House

Inverness: Highland Council HQ

Inverness: Inverness Cathedral

Inverness: Raigmore Community Centre

Inverness: Inshes Church of Scotland

Inverness: Hilton Community Centre

Inverness: Culduthel Christian Centre

Inverness: Smithton Free Church

Inverness: Balloch Baptist Church

Inverness: Farr Village Hall

Croy: Croy Village Hall

Kiltarlity: Kiltarlity Village Hall

Cannich: Cannich Village Hall

Tomatin: Tomatin Community Hall

Grantown on Spey: Grantown on Spey Library and Service Point

Foyers: Foyers Shop and Post Office

Aviemore: Aviemore Service Point and Service Point

Kingussie: Kingussie Service Point

Fort Augustus: Fort Augustus Service Point

Lochcarron: Lochcarron Access Point

Skye: Portree Service Point

Skye: Broadford Service Point

Kyle: Kyle Service Point

Mallaig: Mallaig Library

Fort William: Fort William Service Point

Ardnamurchan: Ardnamurchan Library

Kinlochleven: Kinlochleven Library

As well as physical books of condolence, Highland Council has also launched a virtual one that can be signed here.

Where to lay flowers in the Highlands

Bettyhill: Bettyhill War Memorial

Thurso: Sir John’s Square Gardens

Wick: Rose Garden

Lochinver: Lochinver War Memorial

Brora: Brora War Memorial

Golspie: Golspie War Memorial

Bonar Bridge: Bonar Bridge War Memorial

Ullapool: Ullapool War Memorial

Dornoch: Dornoch War Memorial

Tain: Rose Garden

Alness: Alness Heritage Centre Garden

Invergordon: Natal Gardens

Cromarty: Cromarty Victoria Park

Dingwall: Council Offices

Fortrose: Fortrose Cathedral

Nairn: Nairn War Memorial

Inverness: Inverness Cathedral

Grantown on Spey: Grantown on Spey War Memorial

Aviemore: Aviemore War Memorial

Kingussie: Gynack Gardens

Skye: Portree War Memorial

Skye: Broadford War Memorial

Balmacara: Lochalsh War Memorial

Morar: Morar Archway War Memorial

Archaracle: Cemetery gate and War Memorial

Kilchoan: War Memorial

Spean Bridge: Commando Memorial

Fort William: Parade Gardens

Kinlochleven: Community Garden

Lochaline: War Memorial

Moray

The Lord-Lieutenant and Deputy Lord-Lieutenants will open books of condolence at 9am on Friday.

They will be open until 6pm on Friday, then from 8am to 8pm every day after until the day of Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Where can the books of condolence be found?

Elgin: St Giles Church, High Street

Buckie: North Church, Cluny Square

Aberlour: St Margaret’s Church

Lossiemouth: St Gerardine’s High Church

Keith: St Rufus Church, Church Road

Forres: St Laurence Church, High Street

Where to lay flowers

Elgin: St Giles Church, High Street

Buckie: War memorial, Cluny Square

Forres: St Laurence Church, High Street

Keith: St Rufus Church, Church Road

Lossiemouth: St Gerardine High Church

Aberlour: War memorial garden next to Aberlour Parish Church

Any wrapping and packaging should be removed from floral tributes and cards left with them will be sent to Buckingham Palace.

Orkney

Where is the book of condolence?

A book of condolence will be opened at St Magnus Cathedral on Friday and will remain open until 5pm the day after the Queen’s state funeral.

It is expected more will also be opened across the islands.

Where to lay flowers

Flowers can be laid by those wanting to pay their respects at Kirk Green outside St Magnus Cathedral.

More locations are to be announced in due course.

Shetland

Where is the book of condolence?

A book of condolence has been opened in Lerwick Town Hall for anyone wishing to pay tribute to the Queen.

Shetland Islands Council convener Andrea Manson and lord lieutenant Bobby Hunter are among those who have signed the book so far.

The book will be available every day in the downstairs meeting room from 9am to 8pm until 5pm on the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Where to lay flowers

For those wishing to lay flowers, they are invited to do so at the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick.

Western Isles

Western Isles Council has opened books of condolence in each of its offices from 1pm today for anyone wishing to pay tribute.

The books of condolence will remain open during working hours, Monday to Friday.

Where can the books of condolence be found?

Stornoway: Council Offices, Sandwick Rd

Tarbert: Old Primary School, West Tarbert, Isle of Harris

Balivanich: Council Offices, Balivanich, Isle of Benbecula

Castlebay: Council Offices, Castlebay, Isle of Barra

Where to lay flowers

Stornoway: Perceval Square

Tarbert: Area adjacent to the ferry carpark in Tarbert

Balivanich: West Camp military base

Castlebay: Castlebay Linkspan

We will update this page when we have more information.