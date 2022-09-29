‘Pay teachers 12% pay rise’ or risk strike action, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Pay teachers 12% pay rise’ or risk strike action, says union

By Louise Glen
September 29, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:10 pm
The NASUWT say it will ballot its workers if a 12% pay rise is no forthcoming from the government.

A teachers’ union has announced its members will be balloted for industrial action if pay demands are not met.

The NASUWT has announced it will be issuing formal notices to the education secretary, local authorities and employers that it is in dispute over the failure to confirm a pay award of 12% for all teachers in 2022/23.

Teachers previously rejected a 5% pay offer from local authorities.

The union said if an “immediate programme of pay restoration is not confirmed”, starting with a pay award of at least 12%, it will have “no alternative” other than to launch a ballot.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “The offer of 5% for 2022/23 is an insult with inflation running in the double digits and following a decade of real-terms pay cuts to teachers’ salaries.

Teachers ‘need and deserve’ a pay award

“Teachers need and deserve a fully funded real terms pay award which will begin the process of restoring salary levels.

The NASUWT found that 69% of supply teachers had seriously considered leaving the teaching profession in the last year

“The failure to invest in teachers will only further undermine the recruitment and retention of teachers and the continued provision of high-quality education for children and young people.”

He said: “Ministers have failed to respond to our calls for negotiations and, once again, we are calling on the Scottish Government to get around the table to find a solution in order to avert potential industrial action.

“The government and employers cannot continue to engage the tactics of dodge and delay to the detriment of our members’ pay and living standards.

“Responsibility for any future industrial action now rests firmly and squarely with government and employers.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT the national official in Scotland, said: “Teachers are continuing to pull out all the stops to be there for their pupils while continuing to see the demands on them increase and their pay fall year on year in real terms.

“They are tired of being taken for granted by this government and we believe they are ready to take industrial action if they do not see an immediate commitment on pay.”

Editor's Picks