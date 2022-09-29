‘Pay teachers 12% pay rise’ or risk strike action, says union

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teachers’ union has announced its members will be balloted for industrial action if pay demands are not met.

The NASUWT has announced it will be issuing formal notices to the education secretary, local authorities and employers that it is in dispute over the failure to confirm a pay award of 12% for all teachers in 2022/23.

Teachers previously rejected a 5% pay offer from local authorities.

The union said if an “immediate programme of pay restoration is not confirmed”, starting with a pay award of at least 12%, it will have “no alternative” other than to launch a ballot.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “The offer of 5% for 2022/23 is an insult with inflation running in the double digits and following a decade of real-terms pay cuts to teachers’ salaries.

Teachers ‘need and deserve’ a pay award

“Teachers need and deserve a fully funded real terms pay award which will begin the process of restoring salary levels.

“The failure to invest in teachers will only further undermine the recruitment and retention of teachers and the continued provision of high-quality education for children and young people.”

He said: “Ministers have failed to respond to our calls for negotiations and, once again, we are calling on the Scottish Government to get around the table to find a solution in order to avert potential industrial action.

“The government and employers cannot continue to engage the tactics of dodge and delay to the detriment of our members’ pay and living standards.

“Responsibility for any future industrial action now rests firmly and squarely with government and employers.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT the national official in Scotland, said: “Teachers are continuing to pull out all the stops to be there for their pupils while continuing to see the demands on them increase and their pay fall year on year in real terms.

“They are tired of being taken for granted by this government and we believe they are ready to take industrial action if they do not see an immediate commitment on pay.”