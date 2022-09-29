Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to ‘considerable’ rise in energy prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to ‘considerable’ rise in energy prices

By Denny Andonova
September 29, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:07 pm
nuffield health aberdeen
The spa pools in Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Centre on Justice Mill Lane on Monday. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen gym has closed its spa pool due to the rising costs of energy.

Nuffield Health, which operates more than 100 fitness facilities across Scotland, including on Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen, has announced it is closing all of its spa pools for winter as of Monday.

The company said the nationwide closures, which come into effect from Monday, will cut costs, reduce energy consumption and allow the other gym facilities – including the main pool – to remain open.

It comes just months after Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council announced the “temporary” closure of the Beach Leisure Centre pool due to rising energy costs – prompting widespread dismay among families.

In an e-mail to its members today, bosses at Nuffield Health blamed the “considerable” rise in utilities costs for the “difficult” decision.

However, they reassured members – who pay up to £63 a month – that all swimming pools, saunas and steam rooms will still be available for use.

Spa pools ‘too expensive’ to keep

They wrote: “We will be temporarily closing our spa pool from Monday, October 3, for the autumn and winter months.

“This is to ensure that we can conserve pool, sauna and steam room open as we know that our members highly value and benefit these facilities.

“Our fitness and wellbeing centres use a significant amount of energy and like you, we’ve been faced with considerable rising utilities costs throughout this year.

“Our spa pools are expensive to heat and run, and simply switching these off across our nationwide network of centre goes a long way towards reducing our overall energy consumption.

“We are committed to helping you achieve your health and wellbeing goals and we have this front of mine when we’re making difficult decisions about how we conserve our energy to keep costs down.”

