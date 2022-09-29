Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to ‘considerable’ rise in energy prices

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen gym has closed its spa pool due to the rising costs of energy.

Nuffield Health, which operates more than 100 fitness facilities across Scotland, including on Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen, has announced it is closing all of its spa pools for winter as of Monday.

The company said the nationwide closures, which come into effect from Monday, will cut costs, reduce energy consumption and allow the other gym facilities – including the main pool – to remain open.

It comes just months after Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council announced the “temporary” closure of the Beach Leisure Centre pool due to rising energy costs – prompting widespread dismay among families.

In an e-mail to its members today, bosses at Nuffield Health blamed the “considerable” rise in utilities costs for the “difficult” decision.

However, they reassured members – who pay up to £63 a month – that all swimming pools, saunas and steam rooms will still be available for use.

Spa pools ‘too expensive’ to keep

They wrote: “We will be temporarily closing our spa pool from Monday, October 3, for the autumn and winter months.

“This is to ensure that we can conserve pool, sauna and steam room open as we know that our members highly value and benefit these facilities.

“Our fitness and wellbeing centres use a significant amount of energy and like you, we’ve been faced with considerable rising utilities costs throughout this year.

“Our spa pools are expensive to heat and run, and simply switching these off across our nationwide network of centre goes a long way towards reducing our overall energy consumption.

“We are committed to helping you achieve your health and wellbeing goals and we have this front of mine when we’re making difficult decisions about how we conserve our energy to keep costs down.”