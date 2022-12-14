Walkers encouraged to stay safe on the hills this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walkers are being urged to “plan and prepare” before heading out on the hills this winter.

Scottish Mountain Rescue has teamed up with the police to make sure people are well equipped for all situations as the weather worsens.

The partnership has been launched following the death of seven people on the hills between February 27 and March 8 this year.

There is already deep snow across many areas in Scotland with temperatures dropping down to negative double figures.

Between Friday and Sunday, mountain rescue teams were called out four times to assist people who were in difficulty or injured.

This included the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team having to wade through waist-deep snow to rescue four climbers who got lost in blizzard conditions.

Team leader Ian Cornfoot described the conditions as “arduous” and said the snow made the rescue more challenging.

Significant consequences

Inspector Matt Smith, lead officer for Scottish Mountain Rescue, said: “The end of last winter was particularly challenging with volunteer mountain rescue teams seeing a huge rise in incidents responding to people in difficulty.

“From January to March 2022, there was a 31% rise compared with the average over the same three month period in the previous three years.

“Winter conditions significantly increase the risk in the hills and mountains. Extremes of weather, snow and ice as well as a lack of daylight mean that the consequences of a slip or fall are more significant than during the summer months.”

Hill walkers are encouraged to check weather forecasts in advance of leaving home and to always carry appropriate clothing, equipment and food for harsh conditions.

Mr Smith added that anyone planning to go into the hills should “keep within their own capabilities”.

He said: “Make sure someone knows your route plan for the day and if you do find yourself lost, injured or otherwise needing urgent assistance, call 999.

“Ask first for the police and then ask for mountain rescue.”