Joy as skiers and boarders head to the slopes for first time this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Joy as skiers and boarders head to the slopes for first time this winter

By Mike Merritt
December 18, 2022, 4:50 pm
Anna Perlinski, from Aberdeen, was looking forward to a good day's skiing at Cairngorm Mountain Resort. Image: Peter Jolly
Anna Perlinski, from Aberdeen, was looking forward to a good day's skiing at Cairngorm Mountain Resort. Image: Peter Jolly

Hundreds of skiers and boarders have taken to the slopes for the first time this winter.

While the snow might have caused disruption last week, they made for perfect conditions on the slopes with Cairngorm Mountain, Glenshee and The Lecht open.

The Nevis Range and Glencoe are open, but only for sledging at the moment.

Cairngorm Mountain, near Aviemore, had a “good covering” of powdery, deep snow and although high winds forced an early closure today, plenty of people enjoyed a return to the slopes on Saturday.

Anna Pelinski, a pyschotherapist from Aberdeen was at Cairngorm Mountain with her husband and two children on Saturday.

The 34-year-old said: “I have been coming here to ski for 10 years now and it’s great that they have managed to get the slopes open before Christmas this year.”

Snowboarders enjoyed themselves at Cairngorm Mountain on Saturday. Image: Peter Jolly

The Lecht was also busy, with queues building up to get to the runs. Two were open on Saturday, with another two opened today as well.

The centre will be shut tomorrow and Tuesday.

There was delight at The Lecht this weekend as the slopes reopened. Image: Jasperimage

‘The snow will come when it comes’

Glenshee said the wind chill was -6Cand told customers to “wrap up warmly”.

Great image from yesterday, thanks to Doug Bryce and his family for sharing.#skiglenshee #skiscotland #visitcairngorms…

Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Sunday, 18 December 2022

Staff at Glencoe are hopeful for more snow this week so their season can get properly started.

Managing director Andy Meldrum said last winter had been a “poor season, but not a disaster.”

“It was a strange one – we opened with five days skiing in December and then had none for two months,” he said. “Then we had good conditions through from February to April.

Snow at Glencoe Mountain Resort. Image: Glencoe Mountain Resort.

“We have been making snow for the past few weeks.

“The Scottish season does not really begin until after Christmas – and the snow will come when it comes.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Man in serious condition after New Year’s Day attack in Glasgow
Emergency services at the scene of the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth (Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA)
John Swinney ‘concerned’ after early-morning hotel blaze
Flooding caused a landslip south of Carstairs (Network Rail/PA)
Railway line between Glasgow and Carlisle to remain closed until Friday
Several babies were born in Scotland shortly after the bells (PA)
Parents celebrate special start to 2023 with arrival of new year babies
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Flooding caused a landslip south of Carstairs (Network Rail/PA)
Railway lines closed after heavy rain causes damage
Wounded Highlanders' team members Trish Lawson, David Williams, Jim Holborn, Kevin Buie, Kieran Woods, Mark Tonner and David Dent. Image: Wounded Highlanders.
Wounded Highlanders: Meet the Highland Games team making sport accessible to injured veterans
The body of a man has been recovered from the Water of Leith at Saughtonhall Avenue (Streetview/PA)
Body found in search for missing Edinburgh man
The crash occurred in Glasgow on Friday morning (PA)
Police officer taken to hospital after crash
Average house prices in Scotland have risen by more than £23,000 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Average house price up by more than £23,000, figures show

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented