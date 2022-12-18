Joy as skiers and boarders head to the slopes for first time this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of skiers and boarders have taken to the slopes for the first time this winter.

While the snow might have caused disruption last week, they made for perfect conditions on the slopes with Cairngorm Mountain, Glenshee and The Lecht open.

The Nevis Range and Glencoe are open, but only for sledging at the moment.

Cairngorm Mountain, near Aviemore, had a “good covering” of powdery, deep snow and although high winds forced an early closure today, plenty of people enjoyed a return to the slopes on Saturday.

Anna Pelinski, a pyschotherapist from Aberdeen was at Cairngorm Mountain with her husband and two children on Saturday.

The 34-year-old said: “I have been coming here to ski for 10 years now and it’s great that they have managed to get the slopes open before Christmas this year.”

The Lecht was also busy, with queues building up to get to the runs. Two were open on Saturday, with another two opened today as well.

The centre will be shut tomorrow and Tuesday.

‘The snow will come when it comes’

Glenshee said the wind chill was -6Cand told customers to “wrap up warmly”.

Great image from yesterday, thanks to Doug Bryce and his family for sharing.#skiglenshee #skiscotland #visitcairngorms… Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Sunday, 18 December 2022

Staff at Glencoe are hopeful for more snow this week so their season can get properly started.

Managing director Andy Meldrum said last winter had been a “poor season, but not a disaster.”

“It was a strange one – we opened with five days skiing in December and then had none for two months,” he said. “Then we had good conditions through from February to April.

“We have been making snow for the past few weeks.

“The Scottish season does not really begin until after Christmas – and the snow will come when it comes.”