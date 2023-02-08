New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

By Ross Darwin
February 8, 2023, 10:00 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 10:35 am
Fields flooded near Kintore in November last year.
Fields flooded near Kintore in November last year.

A new Scottish flood alert system has launched, providing the public with an earlier three-day warning on flood action.

An update to the Scottish Flood Forecast launches today. The update will provide the public with information on potential flood risks three-days in advance.

Developed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and the Met Office, the forecast shows when flooding is expected and details any impacted locations.

Accessible through the Sepa website, users will view a colour-coded map that highlights where water levels may rise and whether the flooding is from surface water, rivers, or the coast.

The site will also provide information on the impact and links to advice on how to deal with any flooding.

New system ‘a helpful addition to other important services’

Scottish Government environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Flooding can cause utter devastation to people and communities.

“This new three-day forecast is a helpful addition to the other important services, such as Floodline, that the Scottish flood forecasting service provides.”

Sepa maintains a network of over 650 monitoring stations throughout Scotland that measure rainfall, river, and coastal waters 24 hours a day. Combined with Met Office meteorological information, these readings can predict the location and timing of potential floods.

Sepa chief executive Nicole Paterson added, “The Scottish Flood Forecast has been the biggest change to Sepa’s flood warning service in the last decade and is a major step forward in helping communities become more resilient to flooding.”

Though the forecast is currently displaying information at the national level, there are plans to introduce localised information in future.

