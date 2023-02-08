New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Scottish flood alert system has launched, providing the public with an earlier three-day warning on flood action.

An update to the Scottish Flood Forecast launches today. The update will provide the public with information on potential flood risks three-days in advance.

Developed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and the Met Office, the forecast shows when flooding is expected and details any impacted locations.

Accessible through the Sepa website, users will view a colour-coded map that highlights where water levels may rise and whether the flooding is from surface water, rivers, or the coast.

The site will also provide information on the impact and links to advice on how to deal with any flooding.

New system ‘a helpful addition to other important services’

Scottish Government environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Flooding can cause utter devastation to people and communities.

“This new three-day forecast is a helpful addition to the other important services, such as Floodline, that the Scottish flood forecasting service provides.”

Sepa maintains a network of over 650 monitoring stations throughout Scotland that measure rainfall, river, and coastal waters 24 hours a day. Combined with Met Office meteorological information, these readings can predict the location and timing of potential floods.

Sepa chief executive Nicole Paterson added, “The Scottish Flood Forecast has been the biggest change to Sepa’s flood warning service in the last decade and is a major step forward in helping communities become more resilient to flooding.”

Though the forecast is currently displaying information at the national level, there are plans to introduce localised information in future.