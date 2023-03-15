Kate Forbes vows to help councils keep under-threat swimming pools open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP finance chief Kate Forbes says she will work with councils to help them keep swimming pools open if she becomes first minister.

The leadership candidate said she wants to reduce restrictions on council budgets so local authorities are able to spend more cash on sport and leisure facilities.

This comes as Sport Aberdeen announced it would be forced to shut Bucksburn Pool and the Beach Leisure Centre, after Aberdeen City Council axed £700,000 of support.

Her comments come as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged £63 million in his spring budget to help keep pools in England open, prompting calls for a similar fund to be opened in Scotland.

‘Swimming pools are key’

Ms Forbes was at Jamesfield Farm Shop in Perthshire when she made the comment on keeping swimming pools open.

She said: “We need to work closely with local government to invest in all local facilities.

“Swimming pools are key not just for having a healthy population, but swimming lessons keep children safe.”

She said often local authorities know best when it comes to spending money in the community.

Ms Forbes added: “We need to empower local government more and reduce ring fencing so they can make local decisions about local services that meet local needs.

“They often know better than central government how to use that funding.”

Pledge to help communities in the north

The SNP leader hopeful added her background as a Highlands MSP means she understands how important facilities like swimming pools are to small communities.

Ms Forbes, who has been the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch since 2016, said: “Supporting places outside the central belt is high on my agenda.

“I will work with the third, public and private sector to ensure an individual in the north of Scotland has access to the same level of services as someone in Glasgow.”

PM’s swimming pool criticism

Ms Forbes’s visit to Perthshire came as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set aside millions in his spring budget to keep swimming pools in England open.

It is hoped the move will help businesses deal with the rising cost of heating, prompting calls for similar investment to be made in Scotland.

This comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under fire for having his local electricity network upgraded so he could have a new private heated swimming pool.

Speaking before the budget Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: “On Monday, as households in Scotland were awakening to freezing temperatures, they were met with the news that the electricity grid had been upgraded in order to meet the power demands of the prime minister’s new swimming pool.

“So may I ask him, was it whilst he was taking a leisurely dip that he decided to leave households drowning in their energy bills?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Thanks to the actions of this government, what we have provided is over £1,300 to help families with their energy bills over the last year.”

He added the chancellor’s budget will work to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

This includes further developing carbon capture and extending the climate change agreement scheme for two years, allowing businesses £600 million in tax relief.