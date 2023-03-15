What Moray residents want from consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

What Moray residents want from consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s revealed

By Chris Cromar
March 15, 2023, 2:13 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 3:54 pm
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Patients from Dr Gray's had to be sent to Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Accessibility, wellbeing and choice are what Moray residents want from a consultant-led maternity service at Elgin’s Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The aims have been revealed in a new report by NHS Grampian as part of the journey towards delivering the new service.

Community engagement and feedback submitted through Care Opinion indicated largely positive experiences of care received at Dr Gray’s, with many praising the midwife-led unit as being high-quality and person-centred.

However, there was strong demand for consultant-led maternity services and the benefits that they will bring, with the hospital not having this type of service since it was downgraded in 2018.

Dr Gray's maternity services
Dr Gray’s Hospital has been without consultant-led maternity services since the summer of 2018. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The report builds on evidence gathered through the wider Dr Gray’s Plan for the Future survey that was conducted in June and received 107 responses.

Together with concerns raised by local politicians and campaign group Keep Mum, it highlighted the impact that not having a consultant-led maternity service had on the local community.

Campaigners welcome report

Since NHS Grampian appointed a dedicated community engagement manager for maternity services in July, there has been a sustained focus on Moray and the ongoing development of a Moray Maternity Service Plan.

Campaign group Keep Mum welcomed the results of the survey in the foreword they wrote on the report, but continue to press the need for improvements.

It read: “Birth stories should never be dismissed as anecdotal evidence, nor women’s experiences minimised or trivialised.

“Those contained within this report speak eloquently of a maternity service in Moray which is causing ongoing anxiety and demonstrated the urgent need to reintroduce a consultant-led maternity service.”

NHS Grampian’s community engagement manager, Hannah Ronaldm said: “I see this as a basis for us to build on in future.

“Whilst we have not been as visible in the past, I hope that transparently reporting the engagement work we are doing demonstrates that we are listening and are very much committed to developing future service provision alongside the local community.”

