Listen: One of these three candidates will be first minister – what’s their vision for Scotland?

By Andy Philip
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:34 pm
We speak to the SNP leader contenders for our Stooshie podcast. Image: DC Thomson
We speak to the SNP leader contenders for our Stooshie podcast. Image: DC Thomson

Scotland will have a new first minister by the end of March, but there won’t be a national election to settle it.

So what do they stand for? What will they do for the rest of the country? And what motivates them to run for leadership in the first place?

We sat down with each of them for a special series of our politics podcast, The Stooshie.

Each episode is available to listen to here.

Highlights include:

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Humza Yousaf on race, health and family

Humza Yousaf knows he’s got a tough record to defend.

But he’s determined to prove he can do well in the top job.

And he has plenty to say about his background, his experience of racism and his hope for independence in just five years.

READ MORE: All you need to know as voting opens for Scotland’s next first minister

Kate Forbes on tough decisions ahead

Kate Forbes tells us about faith in politics, including her stunned reaction to the backlash.

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

She admits there will be difficult decisions ahead on laws including assisted dying.

And she explains how family help her with advice, having not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon in the campaign.

Ash Regan on independence

Ash Regan is running to be first minister. Image: DC Thomson

Ash Regan knows she has a mountain to climb.

But she’s convinced the UK Government can be brought to the negotiating table for a referendum.

She was first out of the blocks with big promises for the north and north-east. Can she surprise the doubters and deliver?

Listen to all our Stooshie episodes here.

