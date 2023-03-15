Could the Chancellor save Bucksburn pool? Multi-million-pound budget promise offers hope

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-million-pound pledge to keep English swimming pools open could pave the way for an 11th hour rescue of at-risk Bucksburn pool.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed his Budget will include £63 million to help public swimming pools stay open south of the border in the face of high energy bills.

It is an announcement that could result in around £6m extra for Scotland too – heaping pressure on ministers to use the resultant cash for the same purpose.

Earlier this month, Sport Aberdeen announced it would be forced to shut Bucksburn pool – and the Beach Leisure Centre – after the council axed £700,000 support.

More than 8,000 people have petitioned authorities to save the much-loved community facility.

Now fresh hope has been raised, after Mr Hunt – who will deliver his first budget at Westminster today – said: “Soaring bills are hitting us all hard, and community pools have been thrown in the deep end.

“I know they are loved by millions of people. This vital lifeline will keep them afloat.”

Budget day boost for thousands fighting Bucksburn swimming pool closure

The imminent shutdown of Bucksburn which has sparked fierce protest from residents.

On Sunday they canvassed SNP leadership hopefuls as they arrived for a hustings in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Last week, scores packed into the Beacon Centre to formulate a community-led plan to halt the closure.

Recently-elected Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Graeme Lawrence last night heaped pressure on the Scottish Government to save the pool – if the Budget boon comes to fruition.

Labour’s Mr Lawrence said: “The Friends of Bucksburn Pool who are campaigning to save this vital local facility will not be going away anytime soon.

“It is imperative that the Scottish Government uses some of the money they will receive from the Chancellor through Barnet consequentials to save Bucksburn pool.

“The people of Bucksburn are watching and expect help to save their pool.”

Ministers are already being quizzed on what help they can give to undo the closure.

Scots ministers ‘fully aware’ of energy costs for sports facilities

Last night a Scottish Government spokesman said: “We await further details from the UK Government on the Budget, and will be able to consider the impact on Scotland once the Chancellor has made his statement.

“We are fully aware that energy costs are an issue facing many sports facilities and we have pressed the UK Government to act on the cost of living and energy prices, in order to address the problem at source.

“We recognise the significant health benefits that physical activity brings and the importance of learning to swim and we recognise the particular challenges for local authorities in maintaining swimming pools and other facilities during this time.”

Minsters, he said, engage with Sportscotland and Scottish Swimming regularly on this “important issue”.

Pool funding makes a splash on Budget day

In England, £20m of the one-year fund will be made available in grants to leisure centres with pools that are dealing with immediate cost pressures.

The remainder is earmarked for investment in decarbonisation and long-term energy efficiency measures.

Even if last-minute cash is made available to councils by the Scottish Government, insiders fear it would arrive too late to save Bucksburn.

The pool requires £400,000 to remain in long-term use by Sport Aberdeen.

Had it not been for emergency funding three years ago to pay for new boilers, chief executive Alistair Robertson said the facility would already have had to close.

The Sport Aberdeen boss admitted he had “failed” to persuade council top brass to invest in facilities over the last decade.

Swimming chief urges government intervention to save Bucksburn and pools across Scotland

Ahead of Mr Hunt taking to the despatch box, Scottish Swimming chief executive Euan Lowe urged the government to look at support, financial relief and longer term investment to make pools sustainable.

He told The P&J: “They are critical community hubs for the safety, health and wellbeing of the our nation.

“We know the leisure sector is under pressure with ageing pool stocks, staff shortages and escalating energy costs.

“But pools need long term investment to ensure children and adults of all ages have safe environments to learn to swim, to practise their sport, and to exercise for their own physical and mental health.

“There is overwhelming public support for swimming and for swimming pools.”

The Aberdeen SNP – the largest group on the city council, sharing political control with the Liberal Democrats – was asked for comment.