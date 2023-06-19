Railway line closed near Montrose after person hit by train

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen is closed at Montrose after a person was hit by a train.

Services between the two cities will be cancelled or diverted following the incident – which happened just before 6am on Monday.

Disruption is expected to last until 9am.

The condition of the person hit by the train is unknown.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “A person has been hit by a train between Aberdeen and Dundee.

“As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted until approximately 9am.”

