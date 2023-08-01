School and nursery support staff in Aberdeen, Orkney and Western Isles vote to strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School and nursery support staff in Aberdeen, Orkney and Western Isles vote to strike over pay

Industrial action has been backed by a number of councils across Scotland.

By Ellie Milne
GMB Scotland flag
The vote came after 94% of GMB members voted against a 5.5% pay offer earlier this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

School and nursery support staff across Scotland have voted to take strike action over an ongoing pay dispute.

More than 8,000 council staff were asked if they would agree to support the industrial action after a 5.5% pay offer was rejected earlier this year.

The “clearly unacceptable” offer was overwhelmingly rejected by 94% of GMB Scotland members.

Now, the union has confirmed a third of Scotland’s local authorities have voted in favour of strikes with action to take place after the school summer holidays – unless there is a breakthrough at last-ditch talks tomorrow.

Industrial action has been backed by a number of councils across the country, including Aberdeen, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Final opportunity to ‘avert’ strikes

GMB Scotland previously criticised Cosla, which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, for being unwilling to offer a fair pay rise and for not asking ministers to intervene.

A meeting with Cosla is scheduled to take place tomorrow as a “last chance” to avert strike action.

Teachers on the picket line in Aberdeen
School pupils could face further disruption after the school summer holidays if support staff move forward with strikes. Teachers took industrial action at the start of the year before accepting a pay offer in March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Keir Greenway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser for public services, said: “It is no surprise that our members are prepared to strike rather than accept an offer that is less than last year despite the costs of living being even higher.

“Our members have now spoken and Cosla should listen and arrive tomorrow with a fair offer and seize what is the final opportunity to avert industrial action.

“Whether it is our members voting to strike in schools or those in parking who will take action within days, council workers are sick of being overworked and undervalued.”

“It is time for political leaders to show some leadership.”

Potential disruption for pupils

Pupils returning to school after the summer holidays could now face disruption due to cleaning, catering, janitorial and support staff taking action.

Teachers will not be involved in any upcoming strikes after the main teachers’ union, EIS, voted to accept a pay offer in March.

A 7% rise will be backdated to April 2022 with a further 5% to April 2023 and 2% in January 2024.

Meanwhile, college lecturers in Scotland have also voted in favour of industrial action, with support from 78% of EIS-FELA members.

Strikes will be held by staff at 26 further education colleges across Scotland in the new academic year if a pay agreement is not reached.

