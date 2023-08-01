School and nursery support staff in Aberdeen, Orkney and Western Isles vote to strike over pay

School and nursery support staff across Scotland have voted to take strike action over an ongoing pay dispute.

More than 8,000 council staff were asked if they would agree to support the industrial action after a 5.5% pay offer was rejected earlier this year.

The “clearly unacceptable” offer was overwhelmingly rejected by 94% of GMB Scotland members.

Now, the union has confirmed a third of Scotland’s local authorities have voted in favour of strikes with action to take place after the school summer holidays – unless there is a breakthrough at last-ditch talks tomorrow.

Industrial action has been backed by a number of councils across the country, including Aberdeen, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Final opportunity to ‘avert’ strikes

GMB Scotland previously criticised Cosla, which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, for being unwilling to offer a fair pay rise and for not asking ministers to intervene.

A meeting with Cosla is scheduled to take place tomorrow as a “last chance” to avert strike action.

Keir Greenway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser for public services, said: “It is no surprise that our members are prepared to strike rather than accept an offer that is less than last year despite the costs of living being even higher.

“Our members have now spoken and Cosla should listen and arrive tomorrow with a fair offer and seize what is the final opportunity to avert industrial action.

“Whether it is our members voting to strike in schools or those in parking who will take action within days, council workers are sick of being overworked and undervalued.”

“It is time for political leaders to show some leadership.”

Potential disruption for pupils

Pupils returning to school after the summer holidays could now face disruption due to cleaning, catering, janitorial and support staff taking action.

Teachers will not be involved in any upcoming strikes after the main teachers’ union, EIS, voted to accept a pay offer in March.

A 7% rise will be backdated to April 2022 with a further 5% to April 2023 and 2% in January 2024.

Meanwhile, college lecturers in Scotland have also voted in favour of industrial action, with support from 78% of EIS-FELA members.

Strikes will be held by staff at 26 further education colleges across Scotland in the new academic year if a pay agreement is not reached.