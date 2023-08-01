Rejuvenated midfielder Dante Polvara like a ‘new signing’ says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rejuvenated midfielder Dante Polvara like a ‘new signing’ says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson admits the performances of Dante Polvara after returning from a loan spell in the United States has given him a potential selection dilemma

By Sean Wallace
Dante Polvara heads towards goal against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media
Dante Polvara heads towards goal against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reckons midfielder Dante Polvara is like a new signing after returning revitalised from a loan spell in the United States.

The 23-year-old returned this summer from a five-month loan at Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

Polvara was a key starter at Charleston and helped them move to the top of the Eastern Conference table.

Signed from Georgetown University in January 2022, the American midfielder struggled to make an impact under former bosses Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

He has made just 11 competitive appearances for the Reds, with only five starts.

However Robson rates him highly and hailed Polvara for an “outstanding” performance in the 3-2 win against Charlton Athletic.

Robson is determined to help the midfielder reach his full potential at Pittodrie.

And he admits Polvara’s performances in pre-season friendlies have given him a selection dilemma for the upcoming campaign.

Dante Polvara of Aberdeen in action with Scott Fraser of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “Dante’s loan was huge for him.

“I’m really pleased with Dante and he is like a new signing for us.

“He has come back and was outstanding against Charlton.

“When you watch him, the way he plays and with his size Dante is a real handful.

“He is a good footballer and does the right things at the right times. “

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (L) and Preston’s Duane Holmes during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

Working on improving Polvara

Prior to signing for Aberdeen, midfielder Polvara won the 2021 Missouri Athletic Club’s (MAC) Hermann trophy.

Awarded to the best college player in the United States, it is the most prestigious individual honour an NCAA Division 1 player can achieve.

Aberdeen fought off competition from Hibs as well as clubs in the MLS, Germany and Italy to sign Polvara on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Polvara made 18 starts in all competitions for Charleston, scoring once and providing two assists, before going straight back into pre-season with Aberdeen.

Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen in the second half of Aberdeen’s pre-season friendly win at Turriff United on Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “I know Dante has been here with previous managers.

“But what we want to try to do is make him better.

“You could see against Charlton how good a player he is.

“Myself and the staff have looked in the detail, we have tried to coach him and make Dante better.

“That’s our job at the end of the day.

“And if we can get an asset out of a plyer like Dante, great.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara gets away from two Turriff players. Image: Shutterstock.

Polvara gives Robson selection dilemma

Polvara has impressed during the pre-season and pitched in with an assist in the victory against Charlton.

Robson recognises that the American can affect a game with his skill, power and passing.

The starting midfield trio has been Leighton Clarkson, captain Graeme Shinnie and Ylber Ramadani under Robson.

However Robson admits Polvara’s resurgence has given him a potential selection headache.

Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen against Celtic in August 2022. Image: SNS

He said: “I see a football player in Dante, who is a good kid.

“Dante has good size, he is athletic and can pass the ball with both feet.

“He wants to run, he wants to press.

“Dante can affect the game.

“We are trying to coach Dante to see if he can be part of the squad to help the team.

“You saw against Charlton that he has come on leaps and bounds.

“Dante should be proud of himself.

“He has given us a headache for coming in to play in the side.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the friendly against Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

‘Hopefully we will add a few more’

Aberdeen kick-start their season with a Premiership opener away to Livingston on Saturday.

Robson insists he is happy with his squad ahead of the new season – but still aims to add further signings before the window closes.

He said: “Against Charlton it was quite evident we look sharp and know exactly what we are doing and how we want to play.

“We have got some young players in and hopefully we will add a few more.

“The window  doesn’t shut till the end of the month but you never know we might have someone in this week.

“With the players we had on the pitch I am quite happy at the minute.”

