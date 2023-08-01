Rejuvenated midfielder Dante Polvara like a ‘new signing’ says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reckons midfielder Dante Polvara is like a new signing after returning revitalised from a loan spell in the United States.

The 23-year-old returned this summer from a five-month loan at Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

Polvara was a key starter at Charleston and helped them move to the top of the Eastern Conference table.

Signed from Georgetown University in January 2022, the American midfielder struggled to make an impact under former bosses Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

He has made just 11 competitive appearances for the Reds, with only five starts.

However Robson rates him highly and hailed Polvara for an “outstanding” performance in the 3-2 win against Charlton Athletic.

Robson is determined to help the midfielder reach his full potential at Pittodrie.

And he admits Polvara’s performances in pre-season friendlies have given him a selection dilemma for the upcoming campaign.

He said: “Dante’s loan was huge for him.

“I’m really pleased with Dante and he is like a new signing for us.

“He has come back and was outstanding against Charlton.

“When you watch him, the way he plays and with his size Dante is a real handful.

“He is a good footballer and does the right things at the right times. “

Working on improving Polvara

Prior to signing for Aberdeen, midfielder Polvara won the 2021 Missouri Athletic Club’s (MAC) Hermann trophy.

Awarded to the best college player in the United States, it is the most prestigious individual honour an NCAA Division 1 player can achieve.

Aberdeen fought off competition from Hibs as well as clubs in the MLS, Germany and Italy to sign Polvara on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Polvara made 18 starts in all competitions for Charleston, scoring once and providing two assists, before going straight back into pre-season with Aberdeen.

Robson said: “I know Dante has been here with previous managers.

“But what we want to try to do is make him better.

“You could see against Charlton how good a player he is.

“Myself and the staff have looked in the detail, we have tried to coach him and make Dante better.

“That’s our job at the end of the day.

“And if we can get an asset out of a plyer like Dante, great.”

Polvara gives Robson selection dilemma

Polvara has impressed during the pre-season and pitched in with an assist in the victory against Charlton.

Robson recognises that the American can affect a game with his skill, power and passing.

The starting midfield trio has been Leighton Clarkson, captain Graeme Shinnie and Ylber Ramadani under Robson.

However Robson admits Polvara’s resurgence has given him a potential selection headache.

He said: “I see a football player in Dante, who is a good kid.

“Dante has good size, he is athletic and can pass the ball with both feet.

“He wants to run, he wants to press.

“Dante can affect the game.

“We are trying to coach Dante to see if he can be part of the squad to help the team.

“You saw against Charlton that he has come on leaps and bounds.

“Dante should be proud of himself.

“He has given us a headache for coming in to play in the side.”

‘Hopefully we will add a few more’

Aberdeen kick-start their season with a Premiership opener away to Livingston on Saturday.

Robson insists he is happy with his squad ahead of the new season – but still aims to add further signings before the window closes.

He said: “Against Charlton it was quite evident we look sharp and know exactly what we are doing and how we want to play.

“We have got some young players in and hopefully we will add a few more.

“The window doesn’t shut till the end of the month but you never know we might have someone in this week.

“With the players we had on the pitch I am quite happy at the minute.”