Duncan Ferguson set to release ‘tell-all’ autobiography

Duncan Ferguson is set to release a tell-all autobiography chronicling his life and career.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager, who was born in Stirling, will reveal all about his career, time spent in prison and battle with alcohol in the book titled Big Dunc.

Publishing house Century won a 13-way auction for the rights to Ferguson’s life story.

They have said the book will will speak about “the truth about his prison time, his partying with African princes and Liverpool gangsters, his fighting with burglars, how he made and lost a fortune and how he turned his life around through football”.

Ferguson – who also played for Rangers and Everton – became the first and only professional player in Britain to be jailed for an on-field offence after he headbutted Raith Rovers defender John McStay during a match at Ibrox in 1994.

The following year he was convicted of assault at Glasgow Sheriff Court and sentenced to three months behind bars.

He spent 44 days in Barlinnie Prison before being released.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve been thinking about writing this book for years.

“Now is finally the right time.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I tell things straight. So this book is going to be real.

“I’ve been brutally honest, about the good and the hard times. I’ve got up to quite a bit of mischief, and I think readers will enjoy the colourful stories – there’s enough of them!”

A description of the book, which is set to be released next May, said: “Duncan’s book takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of humour, drama and redemption.

“Buckle up.”

Ferguson began his career with Dundee United before moving to Rangers in 1993.

He arrived at Everton in 1994 and won an FA Cup medal the following year when they beat Manchester United 1-0.

Ben Brusey, Century’s publishing director, said: “From prison to on-pitch heroics, the stories are jaw-dropping.

“We’re enormously excited to be publishing Duncan who is a giant in every sense.”