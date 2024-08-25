Duncan Ferguson set to release ‘tell-all’ autobiography

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson set to release ‘tell-all’ autobiography

The book will reveal all about the former Dundee United player's life and career.

By Stuart MacDonald
Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson is set to release a new book. Image: Sam Fielding/SLF Studios

Duncan Ferguson is set to release a tell-all autobiography chronicling his life and career.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager, who was born in Stirling, will reveal all about his career, time spent in prison and battle with alcohol in the book titled Big Dunc.

Publishing house Century won a 13-way auction for the rights to Ferguson’s life story.

They have said the book will will speak about “the truth about his prison time, his partying with African princes and Liverpool gangsters, his fighting with burglars, how he made and lost a fortune and how he turned his life around through football”.

Ferguson – who also played for Rangers and Everton – became the first and only professional player in Britain to be jailed for an on-field offence after he headbutted Raith Rovers defender John McStay during a match at Ibrox in 1994.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson to reveal all in new book

The following year he was convicted of assault at Glasgow Sheriff Court and sentenced to three months behind bars.

He spent 44 days in Barlinnie Prison before being released.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve been thinking about writing this book for years.

“Now is finally the right time.

Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson in his time at Dundee United. Image: Supplied

“Anyone who knows me knows that I tell things straight. So this book is going to be real.

“I’ve been brutally honest, about the good and the hard times. I’ve got up to quite a bit of mischief, and I think readers will enjoy the colourful stories – there’s enough of them!”

A description of the book, which is set to be released next May, said: “Duncan’s book takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of humour, drama and redemption.

“Buckle up.”

Ferguson began his career with Dundee United before moving to Rangers in 1993.

He arrived at Everton in 1994 and won an FA Cup medal the following year when they beat Manchester United 1-0.

Ben Brusey, Century’s publishing director, said: “From prison to on-pitch heroics, the stories are jaw-dropping.

“We’re enormously excited to be publishing Duncan who is a giant in every sense.”

