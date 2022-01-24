Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Five nights of roadworks planned for A96 near Inverurie

By Lottie Hood
January 24, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 8:31 pm
The £260,000 overnight works on the A96 approach to Pitcaple are due to begin tomorrow
The £260,000 overnight works on the A96 approach to Pitcaple are due to begin tomorrow

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on a busy north-east road this week.

Resurfacing works worth £260,000 are due to be carried out on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Pitcaple, near Inverurie, beginning tomorrow.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, along with a 10mph convoy system from 7pm to 6am.

These will be removed most days, except Wednesday when the traffic lights will remain.

There will be no work taking place on Saturday, and the project is expected to be finished by Monday.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said the work will “improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.”

He said: “We have planned for the majority of works to be carried out overnight to ensure minimum disruption to road users.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead of time and stay updated using Traffic Scotland’s site, through Twitter or using the new mobile site.

The work is weather dependent and any significant changes will be advertised in advance by Traffic Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal