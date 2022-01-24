Five nights of roadworks planned for A96 near Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on a busy north-east road this week.

Resurfacing works worth £260,000 are due to be carried out on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Pitcaple, near Inverurie, beginning tomorrow.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, along with a 10mph convoy system from 7pm to 6am.

These will be removed most days, except Wednesday when the traffic lights will remain.

There will be no work taking place on Saturday, and the project is expected to be finished by Monday.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said the work will “improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.”

He said: “We have planned for the majority of works to be carried out overnight to ensure minimum disruption to road users.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead of time and stay updated using Traffic Scotland’s site, through Twitter or using the new mobile site.

The work is weather dependent and any significant changes will be advertised in advance by Traffic Scotland.