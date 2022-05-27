ScotRail cuts: Stagecoach Highland to plug ScotRail gap on Far North Line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail cuts: Stagecoach Highland to plug ScotRail gap on Far North Line

By Donna MacAllister
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:22 pm
Stagecoach are putting on a new bus service to help passengers struggling to travel following the ScotRail temporary cuts. Picture by Kris Miller.
Stagecoach are putting on a new bus service to help passengers struggling to travel following the ScotRail temporary cuts. Picture by Kris Miller.

Stagecoach Highland will run a bus between Inverness and Caithness to pick up passengers stranded by ScotRail cuts.

It follows complaints that a temporary ScotRail timetable slashing hundreds of services has hit the Far North Line between Inverness and Caithness disproportionately.

The last train travelling to Wick and Thurso now leaves Inverness at 2pm instead of 6pm – and only two services now run instead of four.

Move welcome ‘but only for the short term’

MP Jamie Stone
Jamie Stone, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

MP Jamie Stone said the new bus was to be welcomed “but in no way does this absolve the railway company and the Scottish Government from their responsibility to restore these services”.

“I say this for two reasons,” he added.

“First, the railway is a vital strategic asset and if you reduce services beyond a certain point then the whole viability of the service gets called into question.

“Secondly, railways are the greenest way to travel by far and anyone who cares about the planet should be fully signed up to the idea that railways are crucial.”

Temporary Stagecoach Highland bus service times

Stagecoach bus in Inverness
A Stagecoach bus at Inverness bus station. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

Stagecoach Highland boss David Beaton said the ‘Inverness to Caithness corridor’ was identified as an area with a pressing transport gap following the ScotRail cuts.

He said from June 6 a new bus will depart Inverness at 11.50am and return from Thurso at 7pm on weekdays.

A new bus service normally takes around 70 days to secure approval from the traffic commissioner, but the decision-time was slashed to just a few days due to the increased need, said Mr Beaton.

Talks ongoing to reverse ScotRail cuts

Train drivers have been offered an improved 4.2% pay offer to try and end the newly nationalised ScotRail pay dispute which has seen a third of services cut.

There is no news yet if this has been accepted.

Meanwhile however the cuts caused by the dispute over drivers’ pay is making it difficult for commuters to get to work on time and for patients to make it to medical appointments. 

The temporary ScotRail cuts have put travel plans into disarray for thousands. Photograph by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

ScotRail said it will review its emergency timetable for improvements.

Bosses are in talks with the rail union Aslef in an attempt to settle the dispute after Aslef issued an open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling for “leadership and positive political intervention”.

