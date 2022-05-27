Cooking on a budget: The Hairy Bikers’ Turkish eggs will set you up for the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooking on a budget: The Hairy Bikers’ Turkish eggs will set you up for the day

By Karla Sinclair
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:52 am
Turkish eggs.
Turkish eggs.

Eggs are a staple at any breakfast table – but this recipe for Turkish eggs by celebrity chefs The Hairy Bikers is sure to put an added spring in your step.

Eggs are reasonably priced, simple to find in local shops and supermarkets, versatile and packed full of protein. Need I go on?

TV duo Si King and Dave Myers, who are known as The Hairy Bikers, are well aware of their benefits. And this recipe shows how to elevate them even further.

Featuring in their recipe book The Hairy Dieters ‘Simple Healthy Food’, published by Seven Dials, the dish takes just 15 minutes to make.

Si will be cooking up a storm at Taste of Grampian this weekend, which will be taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Turkish eggs

Serves 2

Picture supplied by The Hairy Dieters ‘Simple Healthy Food’.

Ingredients

  • Yoghurt
  • 150g yoghurt or thick kefir
  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed (optional)
  • Zest of ½ lemon
  • Sea salt
  • Chilli oil
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp butter
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes

To serve

  • 1 tsp white wine vinegar
  • 2–4 fresh eggs
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Leaves from a few parsley sprigs, finely chopped

Method

  1. First prepare the yoghurt or kefir. Put it in a heatproof bowl with the
    garlic, if using, the lemon zest and a pinch of salt. Set the bowl over
    a saucepan of simmering water and whisk the yoghurt or kefir as it
    heats. The aim is to get it to blood temperature. Remove the bowl
    from the heat, cover and set aside while preparing the eggs and oil.
  2. To prepare the oil, heat the olive oil and butter in a small saucepan
    until the butter has melted. Add the paprika and chilli flakes and swirl
    around to combine. Season with salt.
  3. To poach the eggs, bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add the vinegar. Lower the eggs, still in their shells, into the water and leave for 20 seconds exactly, then remove.
  4. Turn the heat down to a simmer. Swirl the water to create a whirlpool effect and carefully crack the eggs into the water, one at a time. Cook for 3 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and place on some kitchen paper to drain.
  5. To assemble, divide the yoghurt or kefir between 2 shallow bowls and top with the eggs. Drizzle over the oil, then squeeze over the lemon juice and garnish with the parsley.

The Hairy Dieters ‘Simple Healthy Food’ is available in trade paperback at £16.99 and ebook at £8.99. It is out now.

