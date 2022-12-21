Ferries cancelled and disruption on trains due to windy conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several ferry services have been called off and are facing delays due to strong winds forecast.

Many CalMac ferries have been cancelled today and more services may face delays due to adverse weather conditions.

The Mallaig and Lochboisdale service, freight Ullapool and Stornoway and Oban to CastleBay will not run.

The crossings have been called off due to safety concerns as wind speeds are forecast to hit 37mph in some areas.

Disruption also continues on the ScotRail Oban line following a landslide earlier this week.

Additional sailings scheduled

On the website for one of the cancellations, CalMac stated: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”

❌ RED #Mallaig #Oban #Lochboisdale 21Dec Due to adverse weather forecast, all sailings are cancelled on this route. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) December 21, 2022

As a result of the cancellations, the service operator said additional sailings would take place on Thursday, December 22 for the cancelled routes.

Other sailings and travel disruption

Several other ferry services have been cancelled and departure timings have been rescheduled due to strong winds.

Cancellation warnings have also been issued on the following routes:

Ardrossan – Brodick

Wemyss Bay – Rothesay

Gourock – Dunoon

Largs – Millport, Cumbrae Slip

Uig – Tarbert

Kennacraig – Port Askaig – Port Ellen

Ullapool – Stornoway

Passengers on several other routes are warned that sailings could be disrupted by bad weather and are advised to check for the latest updates on CalMac’s website.

ScotRail Oban line disruption

A landslide that occurred on Monday afternoon on the A85 Oban and Bridgend road closed the road and railway line.

One lane of the road was reopened yesterday but Network Rail is still clearing the debris that has closed the Oban line.

A replacement bus service was put in place on Tuesday, December 20, between Crianlarich & Oban.

UPDATE: Staff will resume work tomorrow morning, this will be weather dependant. We will provide updates as soon as we have further details. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 20, 2022

ScotRail announced continued work on clearing the line today is weather dependent but that updates would be provided.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day on Saturday, December 24.