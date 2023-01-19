South College Street: More roadworks and closures planned from February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South College Street: More roadworks and closures planned from February

By Kieran Beattie
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 6:50 pm
The current major road closure on South College Street, from its junction with Wellington Place to Millburn Street, is due to end soon. But another closure will start soon after. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The current major road closure on South College Street, from its junction with Wellington Place to Millburn Street, is due to end soon. But another closure will start soon after. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

South College Street in Aberdeen will partly reopen to traffic next month after extensive closures — but more roadworks and diversions are on the way.

Plans to improve the busy and congested road, which takes motorists from Riverside Drive to Bridge Street in the city centre, have been proposed since 2004.

But work in the area only started last June, after Aberdeen City Council put out a £7 million contract for the first phase of the project.

Since then, South College Street has had traffic restrictions to allow for major roadworks between its junctions with Millburn Street and Wellington Place, causing lengthy diversions for travellers.

A look behind the road closures at the work ongoing on South College Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These roadworks are due to finish at some point in February, finally reopening that section of the road.

However, further closures are still on the horizon, and they are due to last until May.

What are the new roadworks and closures going to be at South College Street?

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said works on the project, which are being carried out by Aberdeenshire contractor WM Donald, are mostly proceeding as scheduled.

After the currently closed section of South College Street from Millburn Street to Wellington Place reopens in February, then a new closure is planned further south towards the railway bridge.

This map shows where the current road closure is, and where the new one will be. Image: DC Thomson.

This new closure will extend along South College Street from its junction with Millburn Street, all the way to Riverside Drive and the Queen Elizabeth Roundabout.

It will last until May, and is due to start in February.

This section of South College Street is due to be shut from February to May. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As well as this major road closure, a number of other traffic restrictions are coming soon to the area.

From tomorrow, South College Street at Wellington Place will be closed to eastbound traffic for two weeks.

And from February 6, South College Street will be shut to westbound traffic for a week at its junction with Wellington Place.

Starting in April, there will also be traffic restrictions on Riverside Drive,  from the Queen Elizabeth Roundabout to the Wellington bridge.

What about access to businesses in the archways?

The area of South College Street which will be shut from February to May under the roadworks plans is home to a number of businesses in the railway archways, including gyms and an axe-throwing centre.

The archways on South College Street are home to a number of businesses. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said access will be maintained to these businesses “at all times via either Riverside Drive or Palmerston Place, albeit there may be short periods when access will be time limited”.

She added: “The contractor is obligated to liaise with the proprietors to ensure any inconvenience is limited as far as reasonably practicable.”

What are all these roadworks for?

A view up South College Street from the junction with Millburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council is carrying out all the roadworks in the area with the intention of easing traffic flow.

The multi-million pound project includes a large range of changes to the area, such as road-widening measures and new routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Click on the red cameras on this interactive graphic to see an artist’s impressions of the changes:

The main changes include:

  • Another traffic lane along South College Street from Bank Street to Wellington Place
  • Another lane on Palmerston Place
  • A new traffic signal-controlled junction between Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West
  • Changes to parking and loading areas on South College Street from Millburn Street to Riverside Drive
  • Alterations at the existing traffic light-controlled junctions between South College Street and Wellington Place, as well as the one further south between South College Street, Millburn Street and Palmerstone Place, which include new approach lanes.

The scheme is funded by both Aberdeen City Council, and a grant from the Scottish Government’s Bus Partnership Fund.

For more information on traffic measures, you can visit the contractor’s website. 

The South College Street Improvement Works project is not part of the other council road changes in the city centre, such as the closure of the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street for the bus priority route the local authority is creating.

However, works on both taking place at the same time has resulted in very long diversion routes for drivers.

More on upcoming bus gates, one-way systems and road closures in Aberdeen:

All you need to know about major Aberdeen road changes to avoid a fine

