The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness

There is now undoubtedly an abundance of alcohol-free options on the menus of restaurants and bars in Inverness.

But stumbling across these venues may prove hard to find for some. So, to make life that little bit easier for you, we have pulled together a list of establishments with the best selection of non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness.

Whether you adore sweet and fruity concoctions or prefer those that are sour and/or fizzy, there are sure to be plenty of booze-free options available that will suit your fancy at the following places.

Scotch & Rye

Scotch & Rye has received countless raving reviews for its menus which feature everything from burgers, quesadillas, and loaded fries to haggis popcorn, nachos, and ribs. But the drinks deserve a mention, too.

The bar serves a line-up of tempting cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails to suit all tastes – whether you prefer sour, fruity, or fizzy concoctions.

There are as many as eight cocktails with low-to-no alcohol content, so you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Cafe One

Are you thinking about where to enjoy non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness? Cafe One has also got you covered.

Priced from £3.30 to £4.50, there are three options available for those of you after a cocktail without the booze. They include a cranberry mojito, a passion fruit mojito, and an apple fizz.

If you’re peckish, the range of food on offer is sure to impress just as much. I would recommend opting for one of the pasta or seafood dishes.

Address: 75 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3EA

The White House

One of Inverness’ most well-known food and drink establishments is arguably The White House.

The venue is well-known for the quality and presentation of its food and the team’s expertise in crafting and presenting their own in-house and classic range of cocktails.

But those after an alcohol-free concoction should fear not, for there are plenty to choose from on The White House’s drinks menu. Each one costs £6.50.

Address: 50 Union Street, Inverness IV1 1PX

The Kitchen Brasserie

One of the customer reviews on the website of The Kitchen Brasserie reads: “Excellent service. Fraser made us the best pineapple mocktails. Ask him what he can make for you! Helpful and attentive, cheery and fun to chat with.”

So, you can rest assured that if The Kitchen Brasserie is on your radar for your next food and drink outing the team knows how to satisfy those of you going booze-free.

Address: 15 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5PR

Mangrove

In terms of the drinks offering, Mangrove is a BYOB Indian restaurant, so customers can bring their own alcohol to enjoy alongside their meals with a £2 corkage fee per person.

Because they do not sell alcohol, there are plenty of alcohol-free cocktails available for you to request – or perhaps you could let your server know your favourite ingredients and they can create a drink around that.

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU

Torrish at Ness Walk

Like Cafe One, guests dining at Torrish at Ness Walk can expect three different booze-free cocktails up for grabs – all of which sound equally as tasty and refreshing.

The ‘Highland Sunset’ features pineapple, orange, and grenadine, while the ‘Feragaia – a 0% ABV spirit distilled in Fife – Gimlet’ boasts Feragaia 0%, mint, lime, and sugar.

If a ‘Shirley Temple’ is what you’re after, its ingredients include rose lemonade, ginger ale, and grenadine.

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5SQ

Blackfriars

Blackfriars is perfect for a multitude of occasions, whether you fancy a quick drink, a celebratory meal with friends, or a relaxing weekend away.

The venue’s head chef has created a range of delicious dishes with a focus on local provenance, showcasing some of the finest Scottish produce on the market.

And be sure to request if the bar team can whip up a tempting alcohol-free cocktail for you to enjoy alongside your meal.

Address: 93-95 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LX