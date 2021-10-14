South College Street works in Aberdeen move closer but still no start date for project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

South College Street works in Aberdeen move closer but still no start date for project

By David Mackay
October 14, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 1:14 pm
It is hoped the work will ease traffic congestion on South College Street. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Preparations are beginning on a multi-million pound project to change the face of South College Street in Aberdeen – but it is still not clear when the work will begin.

Improvements for the busy road to tackle congestion in the centre were first proposed 17 years ago in 2004.

Now city council bosses are preparing for work to start with firms invited to tender for a £7million contract for the first phase of the project.

What improvements are planned for South College Street?

The first phase of the project will involve dualling South College Street with an extra lane for traffic between Bank Street and the A93 Wellington Place.

There will also be another lane created on Palmerston Place to ease the flow of motorists in the city centre.

Meanwhile, a new junction with traffic lights will be created at the junction of Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West.

And existing traffic-light junctions on South College Street with Wellington Place and Palmerston Place will be altered to provide additional capacity.

There are also plans for new pavements and cycle paths in the area.

It is expected that the work will take 10 months to complete.

Nearly 20 years of delays

Proposals to duel South College Street were first discussed as early as 2004 – and it is still unclear when the improvements will be complete.

Work was due to start in 2009 but was halted when the council’s capital plan was amended.

A revised blueprint was ordered in November 2017 but other priorities kept the long-awaited plan from progressing.

An artist’s impression of the improved College Street to North Esplanade West section of the South College Street work. Photo: Aberdeen City Council.

In September 2019 it was confirmed the scheme would finally progress with hopes it would be completed in autumn 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic intervened to prevent that estimate from being met.

Late last year it was hoped work to finally begin constructing the improvements would start in summer 2021 and be completed in summer next year.

However, work on the scheme is yet to begin.

Aberdeen City Council was asked to provide a revised estimate on when construction is now estimated to start – but declined to comment.

Keep up to date with the latest traffic and travel news in Aberdeen in our Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal