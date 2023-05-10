Why can’t I book a CalMac ferry this weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anyone thinking of making a CalMac booking this weekend, will need to put it off until Tuesday.

That’s thanks to the introduction of a new booking system due to come online on May 16.

While there is no planned disruptions to the ferry schedules – other than those already indicated – people will not be able to book a new ticket for any sailings this weekend.

Passengers will also not be able to make new advance bookings.

People who require urgent travel due to a medical, or other emergency, have been told to speak to port staff as usual.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “As part of our transition to our new ticketing and booking platform on May 16 – our systems will undergo a period of scheduled maintenance from 4am on Saturday May 13 until 5am on Tuesday May 16.

“Bookings, amendments and cancellations will be unavailable online or via our ports and contact centre during this period.

New bookings

“Our online contact and request forms will also be unavailable from May 11-16. We’ve shared more detail on our website.”

She said travel would not be impacted by the changes, and passengers with a booking were told to go to the port as normal.

She continued: “For new bookings on bookable routes during this period these will be operated on a Turn up and Go basis and any available capacity will be advised in person at the port prior to sailing.”

“I am sorry if this will cause you any inconvenience, but it is necessary so that we can migrate to the new system.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

CalMac recently delayed the launch of the new booking system, due to a number of urgent issues.