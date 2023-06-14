Munlochy Junction right turn will be permanently closed next month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dangerous right-turn across a notorious Highland accident blackspot will be permanently closed next month.

Campaigners are delighted that a new traffic island will be installed at Munlochy Junction – blocking the turn and forcing motorists to instead use the roundabout further along the route.

The stretch of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road is regarded as one of the worst, with numerous accidents at the crossing in recent years.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works overnight from July 3 to 21.

The traffic island – a bit like a central reservation – will replace the temporary cones currently in place blocking the junction.

Local MSP Kate Forbes, who has been campaigning for safety improvements at the junction, is pleased to see the work move forward.

Munlochy junction turn right to be closed

Ms Forbes said: “I am grateful that both Transport Scotland and Highland Council are implementing this permanent closure – though the cones have been in place for a while now, it’s good to see this progress.

“When I consulted with the Black Isle community and regular junction users it was clear that many regarded the right turn out of the B9161 across four lanes of 70mph dual carriageway as potentially unsafe.”

As an interim measure the road was temporarily closed in November.

During the installation work, one lane of the A9 southbound dual carriageway will be closed overnight for five nights.

There will be a temporary speed limit on both southbound traffic as well as the B9161 to ensure the works can be carried out safely.

Mr Forbes continued: “I am pleased that Transport Scotland still regularly monitor incidents at Munlochy Junction, and it remains under review.

“I pass this junction pretty much every day, as do family and friends, and I will continue my fight for further road safety improvements here because I know how important it is for the Black Isle and wider Highland communities.”

Ken Gowans, transport spokesman for Highland Council, welcomed the news.

He said: “By permanently removing the conflict point at this junction it will make this section of the A9 much safe for all road users, especially for tourists who are likely to be unfamiliar with the road layout, but also safer for slower moving vehicles such as tractors or HGVs.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Transport Scotland has been working with Highland Council to progress these improvements, which follow on from the installation of street lighting and completion of the legal process to prohibit right turns from the B9161 to the A9 at Munlochy Junction.

“We are continuing to monitor the effectiveness of these measures. Delivery of this scheme is part of our commitment to improving road safety on the trunk road network.”