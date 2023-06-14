Munlochy Junction right turn will be permanently closed next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Munlochy Junction right turn will be permanently closed next month

Bear Scotland will carry out the works overnight from Monday July 3.

By Louise Glen
Kate Forbes MSP looking angry while standing at the Munlochy Junction.
Kate Forbes MSP at the notorious Munlochy Junction. Image: Kate Forbes.

A dangerous right-turn across a notorious Highland accident blackspot will be permanently closed next month.

Campaigners are delighted that a new traffic island will be installed at Munlochy Junction – blocking the turn and forcing motorists to instead use the roundabout further along the route.

The stretch of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road is regarded as one of the worst, with numerous accidents at the crossing in recent years.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works overnight from July 3 to 21.

The traffic island – a bit like a central reservation – will replace the temporary cones currently in place blocking the junction.

Local MSP Kate Forbes, who has been campaigning for safety improvements at the junction, is pleased to see the work move forward.

 

Munlochy junction right turn with cars queuing on the road.
Traffic at the B9161 Munlochy road junction on the A9. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Munlochy junction turn right to be closed

Ms Forbes said: “I am grateful that both Transport Scotland and Highland Council are implementing this permanent closure – though the cones have been in place for a while now, it’s good to see this progress.

“When I consulted with the Black Isle community and regular junction users it was clear that many regarded the right turn out of the B9161 across four lanes of 70mph dual carriageway as potentially unsafe.”

As an interim measure the road was temporarily closed in November.

During the installation work, one lane of the A9 southbound dual carriageway will be closed overnight for five nights.

There will be a temporary speed limit on both southbound traffic as well as the B9161 to ensure the works can be carried out safely.

Mr Forbes continued: “I am pleased that Transport Scotland still regularly monitor incidents at Munlochy Junction, and it remains under review.

“I pass this junction pretty much every day, as do family and friends, and I will continue my fight for further road safety improvements here because I know how important it is for the Black Isle and wider Highland communities.”

Ken Gowans, transport spokesman for Highland Council, welcomed the news.

He said: “By permanently removing the conflict point at this junction it will make this section of the A9 much safe for all road users, especially for tourists who are likely to be unfamiliar with the road layout, but also safer for slower moving vehicles such as tractors or HGVs.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Transport Scotland has been working with Highland Council to progress these improvements, which follow on from the installation of street lighting and completion of the legal process to prohibit right turns from the B9161 to the A9 at Munlochy Junction.

“We are continuing to monitor the effectiveness of these measures. Delivery of this scheme is part of our commitment to improving road safety on the trunk road network.”

