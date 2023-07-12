‘Best idea I have heard for a long time’: Readers react to new ‘hopper’ service to help reduce taxis queues at Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

‘Best idea I have heard for a long time’: Readers react to new ‘hopper’ service to help reduce taxis queues at Aberdeen Airport

With the new bus service launching, many are hoping this will help ease congestion at the airport taxi rank during peak times.

By Ross Hempseed
Taxi rank outside Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Maps.
Taxi rank outside Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Maps.

A new scheme to shuttle people arriving at Aberdeen Airport to their hotels, bypassing the need to wait for a taxi has been hailed as a “brilliant idea” by people across the city.

The ABZ Hopper Service was the brainchild of Alan Findlater of Premier Coaches after he encountered a businessman who had waited 90 minutes for a taxi.

Concerns over the lack of taxis at Aberdeen International Airport have been raised recently due to the hot weather.

Passengers arriving in Aberdeen usually queue inside a perspex tunnel waiting for a taxi, which in heatwave conditions can become extremely uncomfortable.

The airport has its own team of 75 taxis and has a “rigid system” in place to ensure taxis are available for all arriving flights.

Mr Findlater launched the new service this week, taking tourists and businesspeople from the airport to a selection of hotels within two miles.

Following the news, many of our readers commented on the story hailing the much-needed scheme to help bolster the first impressions of people arriving in the Granite City.

Taxis outside Aberdeen Airport.
Taxis parked outside Aberdeen Airport. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘Sorely needed’

Greig Hewitt wrote: “Brilliant idea and something that hopefully gives the airport taxi system the kick up the backside it needs.”

Louis Wood said: “About time. Absolutely shambles from Aberdeen Airport for waiting times for a taxi.”

Tom Brock said: “Best idea I have heard for a long time.”

Gary Duncan commented: “Great idea. The taxi service at “Aberdeen International Airport” is a joke! 75 mins wait for a taxi last week. What a lovely welcome for first-timers in Abz.”

Joeanne Borthwick wrote: “Great idea, sick of waiting 30/60 minutes for a taxi when we land each time.”

Other readers offered solutions, including a rail link to Dyce railway station on the other side of the airfield or Uber setting up in Aberdeen.

Platform at Dyce railway station.
Some readers want a bus service from the airport to Dyce railway station. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Reema Shoaib commented: “Aberdeen should have access to Uber, high time to fall in step with all other major cities.”

Raymundo DeBarca wrote: “Sorely needed… and a train line link.”

Lindsay Gault said: “There should be train links from the airport to Aberdeen…also to Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead. The fact this didn’t happen during the oil boom is a joke.”

Aberdeen Airport committed to highest level of customer service

However, some readers argued their experience was not as bad as others.

Nicola Kerr wrote: “We got a taxi from the airport to a walkable destination a few weeks ago. The driver was pleasant and talkative. We didn’t have to wait either.”

Others pointed out a need for improvements at Dyce railway station as well with Lynda Williams commenting that she had to wait 40 minutes for a taxi.

In response, a spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said it was facing challenges during peak periods and noted flight changes and unknown drop-off locations usually drive increased demand.

He said: “We are committed to providing the best possible taxi service to our customers, and we continuously strive to improve our operations.

“With a team of 75 dedicated taxi drivers, we offer great new driver financial incentives and attractive recruitment incentives to ensure a reliable and efficient service.

“It’s important to recognize the scale of our operations. Even a journey from the airport to the city centre at 11pm involves a 13-mile, 45-minute round trip for our taxi drivers, considering that we serve the entire north-east of Scotland these journey times can be much longer.

“Nonetheless, we are constantly striving to maximize our resources and optimize our operations to ensure the highest level of customer service.”

More from Transport

CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?
Taxi rank at Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen entrepreneur launches 'hopper' service from airport to combat taxi queues
The northbound carriageway of the A96 will be down to one lane near the Tavelty junction next week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Section of A96 near Kintore to close for essential drainage works
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years
Skye Bridge connects Skye and the mainland.
Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing
Back of mobile speed camera unit.
Police catch 145 lorries speeding in just 105 hours on A96 at Brodie
Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick and Aberdeen for August
Number 59 outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage