‘Best idea I have heard for a long time’: Readers react to new ‘hopper’ service to help reduce taxis queues at Aberdeen Airport

A new scheme to shuttle people arriving at Aberdeen Airport to their hotels, bypassing the need to wait for a taxi has been hailed as a “brilliant idea” by people across the city.

The ABZ Hopper Service was the brainchild of Alan Findlater of Premier Coaches after he encountered a businessman who had waited 90 minutes for a taxi.

Concerns over the lack of taxis at Aberdeen International Airport have been raised recently due to the hot weather.

Passengers arriving in Aberdeen usually queue inside a perspex tunnel waiting for a taxi, which in heatwave conditions can become extremely uncomfortable.

The airport has its own team of 75 taxis and has a “rigid system” in place to ensure taxis are available for all arriving flights.

Mr Findlater launched the new service this week, taking tourists and businesspeople from the airport to a selection of hotels within two miles.

Following the news, many of our readers commented on the story hailing the much-needed scheme to help bolster the first impressions of people arriving in the Granite City.

‘Sorely needed’

Greig Hewitt wrote: “Brilliant idea and something that hopefully gives the airport taxi system the kick up the backside it needs.”

Louis Wood said: “About time. Absolutely shambles from Aberdeen Airport for waiting times for a taxi.”

Tom Brock said: “Best idea I have heard for a long time.”

Gary Duncan commented: “Great idea. The taxi service at “Aberdeen International Airport” is a joke! 75 mins wait for a taxi last week. What a lovely welcome for first-timers in Abz.”

Joeanne Borthwick wrote: “Great idea, sick of waiting 30/60 minutes for a taxi when we land each time.”

Other readers offered solutions, including a rail link to Dyce railway station on the other side of the airfield or Uber setting up in Aberdeen.

Reema Shoaib commented: “Aberdeen should have access to Uber, high time to fall in step with all other major cities.”

Raymundo DeBarca wrote: “Sorely needed… and a train line link.”

Lindsay Gault said: “There should be train links from the airport to Aberdeen…also to Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead. The fact this didn’t happen during the oil boom is a joke.”

Aberdeen Airport committed to highest level of customer service

However, some readers argued their experience was not as bad as others.

Nicola Kerr wrote: “We got a taxi from the airport to a walkable destination a few weeks ago. The driver was pleasant and talkative. We didn’t have to wait either.”

Others pointed out a need for improvements at Dyce railway station as well with Lynda Williams commenting that she had to wait 40 minutes for a taxi.

In response, a spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said it was facing challenges during peak periods and noted flight changes and unknown drop-off locations usually drive increased demand.

He said: “We are committed to providing the best possible taxi service to our customers, and we continuously strive to improve our operations.

“With a team of 75 dedicated taxi drivers, we offer great new driver financial incentives and attractive recruitment incentives to ensure a reliable and efficient service.

“It’s important to recognize the scale of our operations. Even a journey from the airport to the city centre at 11pm involves a 13-mile, 45-minute round trip for our taxi drivers, considering that we serve the entire north-east of Scotland these journey times can be much longer.

“Nonetheless, we are constantly striving to maximize our resources and optimize our operations to ensure the highest level of customer service.”