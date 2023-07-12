Police officer in court accused of assaulting woman in Aberdeen woods

A police officer is set to stand trial accused of assaulting a woman in woodland in Aberdeen.

Michael Tindall has pled not guilty over the incident, said to have happened in Cove Community Woodland, near Creel Wynd, on September 7 2022.

It is alleged the 37-year-old officer – who was off duty at the time – grabbed the woman by the clothing and wrist and twisted her arm behind her back.

At a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, defence agent Paul Barnett confirmed his client pled not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Eric Brown continued the case until a further pre-trial hearing in October, which he excused Tindall himself from attending.

Tindall, whose address was given in court papers as the Professional Standards Department at Bucksburn Police Office, but has since been amended to Cove Wynd, Aberdeen, is due to stand trial in November.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault. He is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.