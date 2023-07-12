Police officer in court accused of assaulting woman in Aberdeen woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police officer in court accused of assaulting woman in Aberdeen woods

Michael Tindall has pled not guilty over the incident, alleged to have happened in Cove Community Woodland, while he was off duty.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A police officer is set to stand trial accused of assaulting a woman in woodland in Aberdeen.

Michael Tindall has pled not guilty over the incident, said to have happened in Cove Community Woodland, near Creel Wynd, on September 7 2022.

It is alleged the 37-year-old officer – who was off duty at the time – grabbed the woman by the clothing and wrist and twisted her arm behind her back.

At a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, defence agent Paul Barnett confirmed his client pled not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Eric Brown continued the case until a further pre-trial hearing in October, which he excused Tindall himself from attending.

Tindall, whose address was given in court papers as the Professional Standards Department at Bucksburn Police Office, but has since been amended to Cove Wynd, Aberdeen, is due to stand trial in November.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault. He is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

