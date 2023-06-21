‘It was like getting microwaved’: Aberdeen Airport passenger describes 40-minute taxi queue in hot tunnel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was like getting microwaved’: Aberdeen Airport passenger describes 40-minute taxi queue in hot tunnel

Passengers have complained about the "horrific" conditions due to the heat in the tunnel.

By Cameron Roy
Rick Steen was left waiting in the tunnel at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Rick Steen.
Rick Steen was left waiting in the tunnel at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Rick Steen.

An Aberdeen man has hit out at the long waiting times for a taxi at the airport.

Rick Steen claims he had to wait 40 minutes in the queue, which is in a tunnel, in the heat after arriving back from Birmingham last Thursday.

With temperatures soaring across the north-east last week, he said passengers were struggling in the heat and getting “ratty” as the wait went on.

He described standing in the tunnel in the 27C heat as being like “getting microwaved from the inside out”.

After landing and collecting his luggage at the conveyor belt, he said all the passengers began “rushing towards the taxi tank at the same time”.

Aberdeen International Airport manages its own taxi service and currently has a fleet of 75 cars, but acknowledged that it can be challenging at peak times – like it is for other providers.

Earlier this year, bosses said recruiting more drivers was a priority.

But Mr Steen – who travels regularly to Manchester, Bristol, Dublin, Hamburg and Belfast – is unconvinced, and says the long waiting times are only a problem at Aberdeen Airport.

“The conditions when you are waiting in the tunnel were horrific”, Mr Steen said.

“There is no air coming in.”

‘Everyone was absolutely raging’

The heat was getting to passengers, and despite people “doing the polite British thing”, Mr Steen said the atmosphere in the queue began to get more difficult.

He said people would get out of the tunnel for some air, but would then worry they would lose their place in the queue.

“Everyone was absolutely raging and hot”, he said.

The taxi rank at Aberdeen International Airport in Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“People were getting a bit ratty. Everyone was just annoyed.”

After 40 minutes, Mr Steen managed to get his neighbour to drive out and collect him after paying the £5 collection fee.

‘No other airport has this issue’

Mr Steen, 45, who works in the north-east offshore crane industry, often travels by air as part of his job.

Mr Steen said he would take his car and park it at the airport but does not want to pay the fees. It costs from £70 to £100 to park at the airport for a week.

Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

The airport has been running its own taxi service since June 2018, with airport chiefs at the time saying that it would allow them to “manage it more closely”.

Prior to this, Comcab had been the airport’s taxi operator.

What does Aberdeen Airport say?

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are committed to providing the best possible taxi service to our customers, and we continuously strive to improve our operations.

“With a team of 75 dedicated taxi drivers, we offer great new driver financial incentives and attractive recruitment incentives to ensure a reliable and efficient service.

“Additionally, our rigid shift system guarantees taxis for every arriving flight, minimising waiting times.

“However, like any customer service industry, we face challenges during peak periods. Factors such as unknown passenger drop-offs and flight schedule changes can occasionally lead to increased demand and queues.

“We want to emphasize that this is not unique to our service; it is a common occurrence in any city firm or taxi rank during busy times.”

Long taxi queues down Union Street in December. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has also been experiencing a taxi shortage since its fleet fell from 849 in 2020, to 605 in December 2022.

The spokesman continued: “It’s important to recognize the scale of our operations. Even a journey from the airport to the city centre at 11pm involves a 13-mile, 45-minute round trip, considering that we serve the entire north-east these journey times can be much longer.

“Nonetheless, we are constantly striving to maximize our resources and optimize our operations to ensure the highest level of customer service.”

Conversation