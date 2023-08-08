Famous Harry Potter steam train to return to service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Famous Harry Potter steam train to return to service

The Jacobite steam train was pulled from service following an inspection which found a safety issue relating to train's carriage doors.

By Ross Hempseed
Issues stemming from the carriage doors forced the train from service. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Issues stemming from the carriage doors forced the train from service. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Jacobite steam train can return to service after being granted a temporary safety exemption.

The train made famous in the Harry Potter films as the Hogwarts Express was pulled from service due to safety concerns.

These were raised by Office of Road and Rail (ORR) inspectors who found issues with the carriage doors that could put passengers at risk.

This led to much disappointment from Harry Potter fans who had booked to travel on the train as it trundled through the stunning Highland countryside.

Many tourists also missed out on watching as the iconic steam train crossed over the Glenfinnan Viaduct. 

The Jacobite steam train made famous in the Harry Potter films. Image: West Coast Railways

However, West Coast Railways, which operates the service, has now been granted a temporary exemption allowing the train to return to service.

The order will allow the famous steam train to operate throughout the rest of the tourist season up until November 30.

An ORR spokesman said: “Following an inspection of West Coast Railway Company Limited’s (WCRCL) proposed safety arrangements for the Jacobite service on the 8 August, ORR has granted it a new exemption certificate which will allow the Jacobite to recommence operation.

“This exemption certificate is required for all train operators who want to use hinged door carriages without central door locking fitted.

“WCRCL’s exemption certificate is granted for a timebound period from August 8 to November 30 to enable it to honour its bookings and reflect the interests of its employees whilst its claim for judicial review is determined.”

According to West Coast Railways, the train remains out of action until at least August 10, but could return after.

More from Transport

Cornhill Road outside the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Google Maps.
'Significant disruption' for NHS patients, visitors and staff due to Cornhill Road roadworks
Car on its roof on the Aberdeen to Inverness ScotRail railway line, which has caused trains to be cancelled.
Man charged after car crashes on to Aberdeen to Inverness line - causing day-long…
The first of three new bus gates has been installed. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
First of three new bus gates installed - but when will fines start?
The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.
Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15
A9 traffic slowing at Tomatin.
Car and caravan overturns on A9 at Tomatin - expect delays
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Flooding in Aberdeen as Met Office puts weather warnign in place. Image: Fubar/ Facebook.
Weather warning issued as roads flooded across Aberdeen and the north-east
MV Isle of Arran docked in Lochboisdale.
CalMac apologise for inconvience as phone lines out of order
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd April '21 Alex Salmond speaks to about thirty of his Alba party followers as he introduces the candidates for the Highlands in Inverness yesterday afternoon.
Alex Salmond: 15 years on from the A9 dualling pledge, the man behind the…
A dashcam fitted at the front of a car
Dashcam reporting portal could reduce bad driving on A9 say campaigners

Conversation