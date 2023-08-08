Famous Harry Potter steam train to return to service

The Jacobite steam train can return to service after being granted a temporary safety exemption.

The train made famous in the Harry Potter films as the Hogwarts Express was pulled from service due to safety concerns.

These were raised by Office of Road and Rail (ORR) inspectors who found issues with the carriage doors that could put passengers at risk.

This led to much disappointment from Harry Potter fans who had booked to travel on the train as it trundled through the stunning Highland countryside.

Many tourists also missed out on watching as the iconic steam train crossed over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

However, West Coast Railways, which operates the service, has now been granted a temporary exemption allowing the train to return to service.

The order will allow the famous steam train to operate throughout the rest of the tourist season up until November 30.

An ORR spokesman said: “Following an inspection of West Coast Railway Company Limited’s (WCRCL) proposed safety arrangements for the Jacobite service on the 8 August, ORR has granted it a new exemption certificate which will allow the Jacobite to recommence operation.

“This exemption certificate is required for all train operators who want to use hinged door carriages without central door locking fitted.

“WCRCL’s exemption certificate is granted for a timebound period from August 8 to November 30 to enable it to honour its bookings and reflect the interests of its employees whilst its claim for judicial review is determined.”

According to West Coast Railways, the train remains out of action until at least August 10, but could return after.