Gold number 19 for cycling great Neil Fachie – and he still wants more

Aberdonian makes it a hat-trick of gold medals at UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

By Paul Third
Great Britain's Neil Fachie celebrates with pilot Matthew Rotherham after winning gold in the Mixed B Team Sprint. Image: PA
Great Britain's Neil Fachie celebrates with pilot Matthew Rotherham after winning gold in the Mixed B Team Sprint. Image: PA

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie completed a hat-trick of gold medals in front of a home crowd after producing another night to remember at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Fachie claimed his 19th world title after he and pilot Matt Rotherham teamed with Elizabeth Jordan and her pilot Amy Cole to win the mixed B team sprint final at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Following two laps from Jordan and Cole, 39 year-old Fachie and Rotherham powered home in 49.992 ahead of Italy on 51.264.

It was Fachie and Rotherham’s third gold of the championships and he seems intent on adding to his remarkable career tally in 2024.

A delighted Fachie told the BBC: “Just the 19, it’s not bad is it?

“Winning my first was amazing and I never imagined hitting double figures never mind almost hitting the 20 mark.

“I’ve said before it’s an annoying number and you feel as if you have to come back for 20.”

Turning to his pilot Rotherham Fachie asked: “So, next year, do you fancy it again? Another one or two?”

Rotherham thrilled at claiming another gold

Great Britain’s Matthew Rotherham, Neil Fachie, Elizabeth Jordan and Amy Cole pose after winning gold in the Mixed B Team Sprint at the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Image: PA.

For Rotherham, the third gold of the event was an extra special one given the team’s lack of experience.

Fachie’s pilot said: “Tandem team sprint is not one of those events we really focus on. We’ve had a bit of practice but the ride was probably the fourth one we’ve done.

“You learn round by round and training effort by training effort. We got a nice gap and created a bit of speed and it worked out quite nice.

“The change was pretty close but we didn’t lose any time and it was good to get it all out in the race.”

Team member Jordan echoed Rotherham’s sentiment when she said: “It’s fantastic. It’s so nice to team up with your team-mates. We haven’t done a world championships before so it’s just been an incredible experience.

Jordan’s pilot Cole added: It’s such a great event. To do it at my first world championships with Lizzi and the boys is just incredible. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Disappointment for Evans in women’s elite points race

Great Britain’s Neah Evans (left) competes in the Women’s Elite Points Race. Image PA

There was disappointment for defending champion Neah Evans as she finished fifth in the women’s elite points race.

Evans, who claimed gold in the women’s elite madison with team-mate Elinor Barker on Monday, started brightly by taking the maximum five points in the first sprint and added two points in sprints two and five before adding another 20 points for gaining a lap.

But the Cuminestown rider lost the 20 points she gained, as did Lily Williams of the United States to leave Evans in the bronze medal position in the closing stages.

However, Tsuyaka Uchino of Japan gained 10 points in the final sprint to finish on 14 points overall and knock Evans, who finished on nine points, out of the medal positions as she claimed bronze.

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium took gold on 39 points ahead of Georgia Baker of Australia on 31.

Matthew Rotherham and Neil Fachie of Great Britain win gold in the men's B sprint race of the UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Lewis Munro in action for Aberdeenshire. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Fin Graham celebrates his victory in the men's C3 individual pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games.
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.
Great Britain's Faye Rogers wins gold in the Women's 100m butterfly S10 final during day five of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester. Image: PA.
Great Britain's Neil Fachie (left) and Matt Rotherham celebrate on the podium after winning gold in the men's B 1km time trial final during day two of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Aimi Kenyon at the 2023 UCI Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.
CR0043523 Danny Law request, Aberdeen. Eastern Premier League match Stoneywood-Dyce v Forfarshire. Pictured - Stoneywood's bowler Shaun Wolmarans. Saturday 17 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Adi Hegde has been called up to the Scotland under-19 team.
