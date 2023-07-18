Hundreds of tourists disappointed as ‘Harry Potter train’ journeys suspended due to safety concerns

Hundreds of people have been left disappointed due to the cancellation of a popular Highland tourist train because of safety concerns.

West Coast Railways (WCRC) has announced its Jacobite steam train service has been suspended after “a couple of issues of concern” were raised about its hinged door rolling stock during an unannounced inspection by the Office of Rail and Road.

The train, known as the Hogwarts Express, has not operated this week or during the weekend.

It is often described as the “greatest journey in the world” with bookings made months in advance by tourists and Harry Potter fans alike.

All of the pre-booked passengers scheduled to travel over the six days were contacted via e-mail or text message to inform them of the cancellations.

‘Satisfactory and swift conclusion’

A standard adult return ticket for the 84-mile round trip costs £57 while a compartment onboard, which seats up to six people, costs £365.

In a statement, West Coast Railways said: “WCRC is working with its staff and with the ORR to reach a satisfactory and swift solution to the issues raised and are looking to bring the Jacobite Steam Train back into service as soon as possible.

“All ticket holders are being offered full refunds and will be informed when they are able to reschedule their journey once passenger train journeys have resumed.”

The Jacobite steam train operates a morning service every day between April and October, with an afternoon journey added between May and September.

This week’s cancellations have impacted a total of 12 return journeys.