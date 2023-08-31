Bain’s Coaches boss has manager’s licence suspended after inspectors find buses ‘deliberately’ not maintained to safety standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Bain’s Coaches boss has manager’s licence suspended after inspectors find buses ‘deliberately’ not maintained to safety standards

Douglas Bain was then found to have "falsified" records during a traffic commissioner investigation.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Side-on view of Bain's Coaches bus outside hotel.
Bain's Coaches has authorisation to run 12 up to vehicles. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook

The boss of Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick has had his transport manager’s licence suspended after an investigation found he “deliberately” failed to keep vehicles up to standard – then faked documents to cover it up.

Douglas Bain has been running coaches in the north-east since 1975 and has previously run school buses to Kemnay Academy, Ellon Academy and others.

His firms have also run transport to gigs across Scotland and for local events, including most recently for the Oldmeldrum Highland Games.

Now Scotland’s transport commissioner has concluded his knowledge his “severely lacking” and “out of date” following a public inquiry.

Claire Gilmore also described the subsequent attempts to cover it up as a “serious case of dishonesty” while suspending the Bain’s Coaches boss’ manager’s licence for five years – also ordering him to resit an exam if he wants it restored.

The licence ensures operators know the requirements of ensuring vehicles are safely maintained and operated.

What was happening at Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick?

Concerns about Mr Bain’s running of Oldmeldrum-based Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick have been running since 2019.

At the time, the businessman received a warning from the transport commissioner after failing to cooperate with police about anti-social behaviour on “party buses”.

The most recent worries emerged after staff attempted to view files showing how many hours drivers had worked.

Bain’s Coaches has previously run “party buses” to and from pubs in the Aberdeenshire area. Image: Bain’s Coaches/Facebook

Officials made repeated surprise visits to view the documentation. On one occasion they found “no data of any substance” on computers, in other instances nobody was able to help and on another visit Mr Bain told staff not to allow access.

One examiner believed that neither Mr Bain or anyone working for him knew how to use the computer software, which had been maintained by his wife Wilma before her death in June 2020.

When staff finally got access to vehicle records in November 2022 they found the MOT failure rate was twice the national average.

Concerns were then raised brake testing was not being carried out properly with some documentation appearing to have been completed retrospectively.

Despite return visits, Mrs Gilmore concluded it was still not possible to tell if buses were getting “meaningful” brake testing.

 Transport Commissioner: ‘Mr Bain was reluctant and unreliable witness’

In her conclusions, traffic commissioner Mrs Gilmore said she believed Bain’s Coaches had gained a commercial advantage over rivals by not complying with rules.

She said his actions have “undoubtedly prolonged the risk to road safety”, adding that she could not trust him to operate buses safely away from the gaze of investigators.

She wrote: “Mr Bain knew that falsifying vital maintenance documents by post-dating them was wrong.

Safety concerns were raised about Bain’s Coaches vehicles. Image: Bain’s Coaches/Facebook

“When given the opportunity at inquiry, he failed to deny that the documents had been falsified. He is also an operator of many years’ experience. On any objective view, his conduct in allowing such falsification falls to be classed as dishonest.

“Mr Bain has clearly obtained a commercial advantage over other operators and compromised road safety by deliberately failing, for a significant period of time, to keep his vehicles in a fit and serviceable condition or to ensure that the laws on driver hours were complied with.

“He attempted to conceal his failures by falsifying documentation.”

Mrs Gilmore stressed Mr Bain’s longstanding reputation and his decision to hire two people to assist in running the business were positives in his favour.

She added: “I also accept that the loss of his wife likely impacted on his ability to run his business.”

However, she concluded that his failure to cooperate with previous warnings meant she was no longer able to trust or believe his assurances – describing him as a “reluctant and unreliable” witness who “spoke under his breath” for much of the inquiry.”

She added: “Despite a previous warning for failure to co-operate with the authorities, he has done so again in attempt to cover up his shortcomings.

“All the evidence points to the fact that Mr Bain simply does not believe that the rules apply to him. For those reasons, he can no longer be trusted to operate.”

Bain’s Coaches has been contacted to comment.

More from Transport

Concerns about the A9 go back decades and decades. This photo is from the early 70s. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctors warned about danger of deaths on A9 without dualling in 1973
The Settler was successfully refloated this evening. Image: RNLI/Andrew MacDonald/PA Wire.
500-tonne vessel successfully refloated after running aground off Skye
Train blocked by fallen tree. A man deals with the tree.
Aberdeen to Inverness trains back on after tree on line causes cancellations
British Airways planes lined up with a view of the tails.
Air traffic control latest: What's the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Eight-year-old Charley Riley, a pupil of Dyke Primary School chose Bus Lightyear as the name for the bus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
To infinity... and beyond: Three months on, how has Moray’s newest bus service fared?
CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm very confused': Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out
A new cycle lane in Aberdeen city centre has led to confusion Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Are you going the right way? New Aberdeen bike lane going against flow of…
3
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street
Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote
Flightradar screenshot of planes stuck on the ground at Heathrow.
Scottish flights hit with huge delays due to 'air traffic control failure' across UK

Conversation