Dornoch Station Hotel opens after multi-million-pound refurbishment

A Dornoch hotel has opened following a major revamp from its new owners.

Marine & Lawn, which acquired Dornoch Station Hotel in September 2022, has opened the doors to guests after almost a year of renovations.

The hotel’s refurbishment includes a new bar, restaurant and a snooker room.

The firm has returned the hotel to its original name when it was opened by the railway in 1902.

Quality is key for Dornoch Station Hotel

Marine & Lawn president Phillip Allen believes the quality of the hotel has “blown him away” as it nears total completion.

Phillip confirmed renovations of the 121-year-old hotel cost the firm more than it did to purchase the building and land.

He said: “It wasn’t in a good state whatsoever and so we were starting from scratch.

“All of the public spaces are brand new, as are the rooms.

“We didn’t think rooms were big enough, so we have brought the number down from 120 to 89 in order to give our guests a better experience.

“I’m thrilled with the outcome. I was blown away when I walked in for the first time since the project has come this far.

“There is still groundwork going on outside to make sure the grass is perfect and we feel the whole property will be 100% soon.”

The hotel, which employs 4o full-time staff, was previously owned by Bespoke Hotels.

More jobs will be created by the hotel in spring as peak season begins with seasonal and part-time jobs taking the hotel staff numbers to around 80.

Marine & Lawn is a golf focused brand launched in March 2021 and has four other hotels across the UK.

Phillip said Dornoch was brought to his attention by one of his attorneys and said he knew as soon as he saw the hotel it “was the right spot”.

The hotel overlooks Royal Dornoch golf course, which was named as the third best course in the world last year.

He added: “What brought us here was the representation of the golf course.

“It’s talked about in almost religious terms by those who have played it. There’s an emotional connection here.”

Benefits for Dornoch community

Phillip said he wants to be able to call the hotel “the living room of the Dornoch community”.

Feedback received so far has kept the firm hopeful the locals will benefit from what’s on offer.

He said: “Of everywhere we’ve been, no community has given us more positive feedback than here.

“Everyone is saying it’s exciting and I’m hopeful it means they can come in and enjoy the property as well.

“We believe the hotel will attract longer stays from tourists, particularly golfers.

“A lot of people travel to Dornoch for the day, play their golf and then head back towards Inverness.

“The quality of the hotel ensures a great stay in a great location with a beautiful view.

“This should hopefully mean more money being spent in the area, so community can benefit too.”

Bookings are currently restricted as some of the 89 rooms are still being “perfected” by team.

Guests are invited to leave golf balls from their local club for it it to be added to the decor.

The hotel has also received permission from the golf club to use its tartan on the walls of the bar.